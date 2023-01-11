OPEN ENROLLMENT ENDS JAN. 15. SIGN UP FOR YOUR HEALTHCARE PLAN TODAY.

(334) 269-3550

1/11/2023

The annual Open Enrollment period for 2023 health coverage through healthcare.gov is coming to a close. The Alabama Department of Insurance encourages all Alabamians who need health insurance to visit the site and get connected with an insurance expert before the Open Enrollment period ends.

If you need insurance for the new year but have yet to choose a plan or if you need to make changes to your existing coverage, the enrollment period ends on January 15. People who sign up in the by then will have coverage beginning February 1.

According to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, there are four categories of health insurance plans to choose from on the marketplace — bronze, silver, gold and platinum. They're broken down by how costs are shared between you and your insurer. A fifth category, catastrophic, is available for consumers under 30 or who face a hardship in accessing the other plans.

“Quality health insurance provides peace of mind that you and your family will be taken care of,” said Acting Insurance Commissioner Mark Fowler. “We encourage Alabamians in need of a plan to visit healthcare.gov today.”

More than 45,000 new members have enrolled during the Open Enrollment and nearly 97 percent of new enrollees qualified for tax credits.

If you have questions about the health insurance marketplace in Alabama, contact the Consumer Services Division of the Alabama Department of Insurance at 334-241-4141 or visit our live chat at www.aldoi.gov.



