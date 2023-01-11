Submit Release
Woodbridge International Closes Sale of Rocky Mountain Restoration to HighGround Restoration Group, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- NEW HAVEN, Conn., Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodbridge International, a global mergers and acquisitions firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of its client, Rocky Mountain Restoration by HighGround Restoration Group, Inc.

Rocky Mountain Restoration is a leading property damage restoration company, headquartered in Mesa, Arizona, that services the greater Phoenix, Arizona metro area. The Company provides 24/7 emergency restoration services to residential and commercial consumers including water damage restoration, mold remediation, fire damage restoration and trauma and biohazard cleanup.

Adam Webster, CEO of Rocky Mountain Restoration stated, “The partnership with HighGround is going to help us continue to provide exceptional service, continued company growth, and a best-in-class workplace culture. I am super excited about what this partnership will mean for the families that are behind all of our team members.”

HighGround brands help customers who have suffered water or fire damage by providing 24/7/365 drying and clean up services coupled with reconstruction contracting, all while engaging with the customer’s insurance company to ensure seamless claims processing. HighGround Restoration Group, Inc., based in Irving, Texas is a portfolio company of Trivest Partners LP. 

Trivest Partners, with offices in Miami, Charlotte, Chicago, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and Toronto, is a private investment firm that focuses exclusively on the support and growth of founder-led and family-owned businesses in the U.S. and Canada, in both control and non-control transactions. Since its founding in 1981, Trivest has completed more than 400 investments, totaling approximately $7 billion in value. 

Woodbridge International’s ground-breaking approach to marketing a company globally has transformed the way the sell-side M&A industry does business.

Contact:
David Thalberg
Stryker-Munley Group
dthalberg@strykermunleygroup.com


