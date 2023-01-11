Taylor Engineering and Woolpert Sign Mentor-Protégé Agreement to Provide Integrated Coastal Resilience Solutions





The firms will combine program management, geospatial data, engineered resilience, consulting, decision support capabilities, and coastal engineering and modeling expertise to develop comprehensive solutions.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Jan. 11, 2023) — Taylor Engineering and Woolpert have been approved by the U.S. Small Business Administration for a six-year Mentor-Protégé Program agreement. Taylor Engineering is a coastal and water resources research and engineering company with four offices across Florida, and Woolpert is an international architecture, engineering, and geospatial firm with more than 60 offices, including five in Florida.

Under this agreement, Woolpert will provide Taylor with management and technical assistance to expand its technical consulting capabilities, remote-sensing instrumentation, and data collection capabilities nationwide to support federal clients. Woolpert will expand Taylor’s proximity to and relationships with federal agencies and regional offices across the country and will enable Taylor to successfully compete against other small businesses and large Mentor-Protégé Program teams.

Taylor will deliver coastal engineering and modeling expertise to support Woolpert’s consulting, engineering, and geospatial capabilities. The firms will collaborate on project design, online decision support tools, continuous modeling, and data evaluation to develop engineered solutions to persistent and evolving coastal issues.

“Taylor provides that next step in the flow of knowledge application to communities,” Woolpert Senior Vice President Tom Mochty said. “We are known for our ability to acquire and integrate topographic, bathymetric, and hydrographic data along coastlines and in the near-shore environment to support dredging, stormwater management, floodplain mapping, etc. Taylor specializes in coastal engineering and coastal modeling, which complements our capabilities perfectly. We are excited to expand our relationship with this talented group.”

Taylor President Jim Marino said staff from Taylor and Woolpert have partnered on coastal projects and research for decades, and this provides a strong and effective foundation to effect real change.

“This agreement enables us to work more closely with Woolpert, whom we know well and greatly respect, and to advance needed coastal initiatives around the world. Already our teams are working together to manage and model a coastal community, incorporating elements from stormwater management to inundation flooding, gathering data to improve resilience and mitigate natural disasters,” Marino said. “Together, we will be able to provide federal, state, and local clients with one comprehensive door to coastal engineering and science solutions.”

About Taylor Engineering Inc.

Since 1983, Taylor Engineering Inc. has provided leading-edge solutions in the water environment. The company focuses its attention on water-related engineering, planning, management, and environmental challenges with emphasis on coastal regions for public, private, and government clients. A Federal Small Business and a Jacksonville Business Journal’s 2022 Best Places to Work, Taylor Engineering has over 50 employees with four offices. Taylor Engineering’s six service groups, Coastal Engineering, Coastal Planning, Dredging and Navigation, Environmental, Water Resources, and Waterfront Engineering, along with our Coastal and Marine Geosciences Laboratory, deliver leading-edge solutions in the water environment. For more information, visit www.taylorengineering.com

About Woolpert

Woolpert is the premier architecture, engineering, geospatial (AEG), and strategic consulting firm, with a vision to become one of the best companies in the world. We innovate within and across markets to effectively serve public, private, and government clients worldwide. Woolpert is a top 100 ENR Global Design firm, earned six straight Great Place to Work certifications, and actively nurtures a culture of growth, inclusion, diversity, and respect. Founded in 1911 in Dayton, Ohio, Woolpert has been America’s fastest-growing AEG firm since 2015. Woolpert has over 2,000 employees and more than 60 offices on five continents. For more, visit woolpert.com.