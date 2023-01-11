The Lifetime Value Company Honored By Built In in Its 2023 Best Places to Work Awards

The Lifetime Value Company Earns Spot in the Hybrid Best Places to Work Category on Built In's 2023 Best Places to Work List

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Built In announced today that The Lifetime Value Company (LTVCo.) is among the top companies being honored in its 2023 Best Places to Work Awards. LTVCo. earned a place in the Hybrid Best Places To Work category. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to enterprise-level businesses, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in large tech markets across the U.S.

"We're honored to be acknowledged as one of the best workplaces for hybrid workers," said Josh Levy, CEO and co-founder of LTVCo. "We strive to provide an environment that's best for each of our employees, whether that's in-person or remote, so this acknowledgment is a wonderful confirmation that we're achieving that goal."

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

"It's my honor to congratulate this year's Best Places to Work winners," said Sheridan Orr, chief marketing officer of Built In. "These exemplary companies understand their people are their most valuable asset, and they've stepped up to meet the modern professional's new expectations, including the desire to work for companies that deliver purpose, growth and inclusion. These winners set the stage for a human-centered future of work, and we can't wait to see that future unfold."

In 2022, LTVCo. also made the list for Fortune Best Workplaces in New York™, Glassdoor's Best Places to Work 2022 and the National Association for Business Resources Best and Brightest Companies to Work For. Previously, LTVCo. ranked 25th in the Fortune and Great Place to Work's ® 2021 Best Small & Medium Workplaces ™, was the 2021 Best Tech Work Culture Regional Timmy Winner and ranked among highest-scoring businesses on INC. magazine's annual list of best workplaces and earned the prestigious 2021 Great Place to Work Certification™.

About The Lifetime Value Company

The Lifetime Value Company is a tech company with a culture of innovation and passion for data. We build and ship best-in-class apps and web-based products and tools that put the power of information into the hands of our customers. Our mission is to help people discover, understand and use data in their everyday lives. Learn more at www.ltvco.com and on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

