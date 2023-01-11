Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva Treatment Market to Observe Utmost Growth of USD 684.28 Million by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Key Drivers, Development Trends and Industry Growth Outlook

Data Bridge Market Research analyses a growth rate in the fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva treatment market in the forecast period 2023-2030. The expected CAGR of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva treatment market tend to be around 4% in the mentioned forecast period. The market was valued at USD 500 million in 2022 and it would grow upto USD 684.28 million by 2030

In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP) is a type of rare genetic disorder wherein the muscle tissue and connective tissue, such as the tendons and ligaments are substituted by bone, forming bone outside the skeleton that limits the movement of that specific part of the body. This can cause malformations such as shortened great toe with a malformed distal first metatarsal, abnormally short fingers and toes, inward turning of the great toe toward the other toes, or permanent fixation of the fifth finger in a bent position.

Fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP) is a rare hereditary disorder. The market is expected to expand rapidly in the few years. Introduction of novel therapies and rise in cases of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva are likely to be major drivers of the market. Increase in demand for the treatment of this disease and increase in awareness associated with FOP are also projected to drive the market during the forecast period.

The Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva Treatment Market is Dominated by Firms Such as

Pfizer Inc. (U.S.)

Abbvie Inc. (U.S.)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Amgen Inc. (U.S.)

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. (Germany)

Merck & Co Inc. (U.S.)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (India)

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. (Israel)

AstraZeneca (U.K.)

Lilly (U.S.)

Zydus Group (India)

Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany)

Accord Healthcare, Inc. (U.S.)

DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED (Japan)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (U.S.)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (U.S.)

Ipsen Pharma (France)

BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (U.S.)

NATCO Pharma Limited (India)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.)

bioMérieux S.A. (France)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Bristol Myers Squibb Company (U.S.)

Abbott (U.S.)

Opportunities

Increased Partnerships and Collaborations

There have been increased partnerships and collaborations between market players that lead to the growth of the market. For instance, In October 2019, Clementia Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Ipsen, and Blueprint Medicines Corporation came into an exclusive license agreement to commercialize and develop BLU-782, which is a highly selective investigational ALK2 inhibitor, that is indicated for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP).

Key Market Segments Covered in Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva Treatment Industry Research

By Drug Class

Corticosteroids

NSAIDs

Bisphosphonates

By Drugs

Rituximab

Acetic Acid

By Treatment

Occupational Therapy

Surgery

By Route of Administration

Topical

Parenteral

By End-User

Hospitals

Research Institutes

Specialty Clinics

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacies

Key Growth Drivers:

Growing Incidence of Fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva treatment

As per the Journal of Rare Disease Research and Treatment, in 2016, the incidence of FOP ranged considerably from around 0.65 per million in North America, 0.47 per million in Western Europe, and 0.27 per million in Latin America to 0.05 per million in Africa and nearly 0.04 per million in the Asia Pacific. Therefore, it acts as a major driver in the market growth.

Increase in the number of R&D activities

The market's growth is fuelled by the increase in the number of R&D activities. This will provide much beneficial opportunities for the market. For instance, in January 2020, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., which is an American pharmaceutical company, showcased the results from a Phase 2, double-blind placebo-controlled trial, LUMINA-1, the trial was originated to assess garetosmab for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva.

Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva Treatment Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The major countries covered in the fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva treatment market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the market because of its high per capita income, favorable healthcare infrastructure, and high rate of adoption of advanced surgeries in the region.

Asia-Pacific is considered to have the most lucrative period due to the rise in cases of connective tissue disorders.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva Treatment Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva Treatment Market, By Drug Class Global Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva Treatment Market, By Drugs Global Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva Treatment Market, By Treatment Global Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva Treatment Market, By Route of Administration Global Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva Treatment Market, By End User Global Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel Global Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva Treatment Market, By Region Global Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva Treatment Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

