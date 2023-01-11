Built In Honors Concreit in 2023 Best Places to Work Awards

Concreit Earns 100 Best Places to Work on Built In's Best Places to Work Seattle

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Built In today announced that Concreit was honored in its 2023 Best Places to Work Awards. Specifically, Concreit earned a place on 100 Best Places to Work in Seattle. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in large tech markets across the U.S.

"Winning the award for the best place to work in Seattle two years in a row is a true testament to the hard work and dedication of our team at Concreit," says Sean Hsieh, founder and CEO of Concreit. "We are proud of the positive culture we have built together and are committed to continuing to foster a deeply collaborative work environment. As a company, we are dedicated to addressing wealth inequality and democratizing private real estate, and this recognition is a motivator for us to double down on our efforts in this area."

"It's my honor to congratulate this year's Best Places to Work winners," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "These exemplary companies understand their people are their most valuable asset, and they've stepped up to meet the modern professional's new expectations, including the desire to work for companies that deliver purpose, growth and inclusion. These winners set the stage for a human-centered future of work, and we can't wait to see that future unfold."

About Built In's Best Places to Work

Built In's esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fifth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Startup Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 100 Best Large Places to Work and Editor's Choice: 100 Best Hybrid Places to Work. The program honors companies — remote, hybrid and in-office — with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington, D.C.

About Concreit

Concreit is a mobile-first investment platform that empowers anyone to build wealth in private real estate without the headaches. Investors have access to curated real estate investments that are expertly managed with strategies used by hedge funds and private equity. They have assembled a team of finance and real estate experts to take care of the sourcing, acquisition, and asset management so you can have a hands-off experience.

Concreit is registered as an investment advisor with the SEC, and backed by some of the world's leading venture investors and fintech innovators including Matrix Partners, Hyphen Capital, Jon Stein, Andy Liu and Ben Elowitz.

Investing in real estate involves risks, including the potential loss of principal.

Website: www.concreit.com

Contact Information:

Sean Hsieh

Founder & CEO

sean@concreit.com

2066076080



Related Images











Image 1: Concreit





Concreit Named Best Places to Work 2023









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment