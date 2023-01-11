Global Greenhouse Heaters Market Is Expected to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Rise in agriculture business, increase in environmental concerns, growing awareness regarding the need to safeguard the environment from further deterioration on a worldwide scale, the growing demand for commercial greenhouses, and growth of the floriculture sector drive the growth of the global greenhouse heaters market. Region-wise, the market in Europe was the largest in 2021, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Portland,OR, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global greenhouse heaters market generated $1.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $3.2 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.



Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $1.8 Billion Market Size in 2031 $3.2 Billion CAGR 5.9% No. of Pages in Report 210 Segments Covered Heater Type, Application, Platform, End Use, and Region Drivers Rise in agriculture business Growing awareness regarding the need to safeguard the environment from further deterioration on a worldwide scale Rise in environmental concerns and evolving consumer priorities Growth of the floriculture sector Opportunities Increasing use of greenhouse heaters in organized shelters coupled with favorable government measures The growing demand for commercial greenhouses Restraints Lack of product awareness and understanding the benefits of greenhouse heaters

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a notable impact on the greenhouse heaters market.

The logistic and manufacturing activities came to a halt across the globe, which, in turn, led to an interruption of the supply chain, thereby causing the growth of the greenhouse heaters market to decline.

However, the market is gaining traction as governments are relaxing norms around the world for resuming business activities.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global greenhouse heaters market based on heater type, application, platform, end use, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on heater type, the electric segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global greenhouse heaters market, and would rule the roost through 2031. The paraffin segment, however, is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. The report also discusses the gas segment.



Based on application, the plastic greenhouse segment held the largest share in 2021, capturing nearly two-thirds of the global greenhouse heaters market, and would lead the trail through 2031. The same segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The report also discusses the glass greenhouse segment.

In terms of greenhouse size, the large segment captured the largest market share of over two-fifths in 2021 and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period. The medium segment, on the other hand, is likely to achieve the fastest CAGR of 7.0% through 2031. The report also studies the small segment.

Based on region, the market in Europe was the largest in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global greenhouse heaters market share, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the market in LAMEA is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include North America and Asia-Pacific.

Key Players:

Leading players of the global greenhouse heaters market analyzed in the research include Hotbox International, Heliospectra AB, Roberts Gordon, Hort Americas, LLC, Siebring Manufacturing, King Electrical Manufacturing Company, Agra-Tech Inc., BioGreen GmbH, International Greenhouse Company, and L.B. White Company.

The report analyzes these key players of the global greenhouse heaters market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

