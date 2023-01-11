Chu Vision Institute Releases Article Titled, “What Are the Most Advanced Technologies for LASIK?”

/EIN News/ -- Bloomington, Minnesota, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Chu Vision Institute, a leading vision correction center in the Twin Cities area, has recently released a blog post titled, “What Are the Most Advanced Technologies for LASIK?,” by Ralph Chu, MD. The article traces the history of the LASIK (laser-assisted in situ keratomileusis) procedure and how this has evolved since then. The LASIK procedure was introduced in the 1950s using surgical blade known as the microkeratome. It was almost 30 years later when Dr. Steven Trokel introduced the use of an excimer laser instead of a microkeratome and later observed that excimer lasers can be used for the no-flap method of LASIK, which is still being used in photorefractive keratectomy (PRK) today. At Chu Vision Institute, they use the latest LASIK technologies to correct a patient’s vision, such as the Zeiss MEL 80 excimer laser with Wavefront technology.

LASIK technology gradually evolved from bladed technology to bladeless technology. The LASIK procedure requires creatign a flap to allow the reshaping of the cornea and this was originally done with a surgical blade known as the microkeratome. It was the femtosecond laser that ophthalmologists found to be a replacement for the microkeratome and this was approved by the FDA in 2001. The IntraLase was the first all-laser innovation for LASIK and this ultimately replaced bladed LASIK technology.

The next development in laser surgery was the WaveLight laser whicht was developed by Alcon and allowed quicker and more natural corneal reshaping, that resulted in shorter recovery time and better results. The WaveLight Optimized® LASIK technology offered better outcomes with less risk of halos and glare and it has the capability to provide more predictable outcomes because it can reshape the corneal tissue more naturally, which means the changes are not visible to the naked eye.

At the present time, the most advanced LASIK procedure employs Wavefront technology and it enables the surgeon to make corrections to a patient’s vision that are specific to the patient’s needs. Wavefront LASIK allows for a fully customized correction for the eyes, getting rid of flaws aside from myopia, astigmatism, and hyperopia, enabling eye surgeons to aim for an accuracy of 0.01 diopters while standard LASIK only allows for an accuracy of 0.25 diopters.

At Chu Vision Institute, they use the Zeiss Visumax femtosecond laser for making the flaps and the Zeiss MEL 80 excimer laser with Wavefront technology to reshape the cornea and customize the patient’s vision correction. They also take part in various clinical trials on the most advanced laser treatments.

Dr. Ralph Chu, founder of Chu Vision Institute, says, “LASIK technology has already greatly benefited millions of people all over the world. Thanks to talented scientists and eye doctors, LASIK technology has improved over the years in terms of safety, speed, predictability, and results. Visit Chu Vision for more information if you’re tired of simply hearing about how fantastic a custom LASIK procedure is and are eager to experience it for yourself. At our cutting-edge LASIK center, you will meet with our team of specialists during your LASIK consultation to determine if you are a good candidate for LASIK.”

Founded in 1999 by Dr. Ralph Chu, the Chu Vision Institute is located in Bloomington, MN. The services they offer include: LASIK and refractive procedures, custom cataract surgery;; refractive surgery; corneal surgery; and minimally invasive glaucoma surgery.





