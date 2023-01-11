Goosehead Insurance Announces Strategic Partnership with National Association of Mortgage Brokers

First-of-its-kind partnership provides NAMB mortgage professionals with an easier and faster way for homebuyers to get home insurance

/EIN News/ -- WESTLAKE, Texas, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goosehead Insurance, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSHD), a rapidly growing, independent personal insurance agency, is pleased to announce a new partnership with the National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB). As the official partner of NAMB, mortgage originators, brokers and lenders nationwide will now be able to provide their clients with a fast, easy and transparent way to shop for home insurance.



"Shopping for insurance can be difficult, and today’s mortgage professionals need an easier, faster and more accurate way to support their clients to ensure they have the proper coverage to protect their home,” said Justin Ricketts, Executive Vice President, Technology and Partnerships at Goosehead Insurance. “From Goosehead’s longstanding support of the real estate and mortgage community, to NAMB’s commitment to providing smart tools, technology and expert advice, this partnership is a natural fit, aligning with both organizations’ values.”

Mortgage originators, brokers and lenders using Goosehead Insurance will benefit from its Digital Agent Platform, a direct-to-consumer insurance quoting platform that provides a simple, transparent and efficient way to get insurance quotes from more than 150 insurance carriers. NAMB members will also have access to more than 2,000 Goosehead agents nationwide, enabling localized insights and expert guidance throughout the entire process - ultimately ensuring that clients secure the right coverage at the best price and understand their policies.

“NAMB is thrilled to partner with Goosehead Insurance, as their independent model enables mortgage professionals to better help their clients secure home, auto and life insurance options that meet their unique needs,” said Ernest Jones Jr., NAMB board president. “As two of the leading organizations in their respective industries, this strategic partnership will foster increased efficiency and productivity, which is particularly important in this competitive real estate market.”

About NAMB:

The National Association of Mortgage Brokers has been the voice of the mortgage industry representing the interests of mortgage professionals and homebuyers since 1973. NAMB members include independent mortgage brokers, loan originators, and small businesses. NAMB provides mortgage professionals with advocacy, education, and rigorous certification programs to recognize members with the highest levels of professional knowledge and education. NAMB’s active lobbying and advocacy efforts focus on national and state issues, protecting the interests of its members and borrowers. As the leading national trade association for the mortgage industry, NAMB is affiliated with State Associations throughout the country and represents the interests of more than 910,000* licensed and registered Mortgage Loan Originators and 39,000* licensed mortgage broker and mortgage lender businesses. The Association hosts several meetings throughout the year. Engage the organization via social media: https://www.facebook.com/NAMBPros

About Goosehead:

Goosehead (NASDAQ: GSHD) is a rapidly growing and innovative independent personal lines insurance agency that distributes its products and services throughout the United States. Goosehead was founded on the premise that the consumer should be at the center of our universe and that everything we do should be directed at providing extraordinary value by offering broad product choice and a world-class service experience. Goosehead represents over 150 insurance companies that underwrite personal lines and small commercial lines risks, and its operations include a network of 12 corporate sales offices and 2,287 operating and contracted franchise locations. For more information, please visit gooseheadinsurance.com

