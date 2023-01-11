Oklahoma City Vision Correction Clinic ClearSight LASIK Answers: How Long Is the Recovery After LASIK

/EIN News/ -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



ClearSight LASIK, a highly rated LASIK practice in Oklahoma City, OK, recently published an article about the LASIK recovery process. The article titled “How Long is the Recovery After LASIK?” discusses what to expect after LASIK eye surgery, how long it takes to achieve clear vision, and answers frequently asked questions that the Oklahoma City vision correction clinic’s patients have about the recovery process.

LASIK technology is used to treat common vision problems such as myopia (nearsightedness), hyperopia (farsightedness), and astigmatism. Since the technology has been around for several decades, getting the procedure has become synonymous with freedom for many patients, especially those who have had to rely on glasses or contacts since they can remember and have not experienced what clear vision feels like for a while.

Dr. Luke Rebenitsch, a vision correction surgeon at ClearSight LASIK, summarizes what most patients can expect during the recovery process by saying, “Most LASIK patients feel little to no discomfort during or after their procedure, if any at all. After laser vision correction, it is typical to have itchy, dry, or irritated eyes, but severe pain should not be experienced. Eyes will start to heal as soon as the procedure is finished, but the full recovery following LASIK usually takes four to six weeks. Few patients may temporarily experience glare, halos, and fluctuating vision for a few weeks and, in some cases, a few months. In either case, make sure to keep your follow-up appointments so that we can keep track of your progress.”

When asked about what patients recovering from LASIK should avoid, Dr. Rebenitsch says, “We recommend that you refrain from engaging in certain activities immediately following the procedure and even for a few days after. For example, you won’t be able to drive home yourself after LASIK. So, bring a friend or family member along. Then, for a few days, avoid touching or rubbing your eyes, wait a day to start washing your hair again, get as much rest as you possibly can, avoid using face lotion or cosmetics for at least a week, wear sunglasses when outside during the day, avoid strenuous physical activity, don’t use screens for a long time, and avoid places where there is a lot of particulate debris or your eyes will be exposed to water such as hot tubs or swimming pools.”

The blog post then goes on to answer several other questions relevant to recovery including how long it will take to get 20/20 vision, how long should the patient sleep with eye shields, what the first 24 hours following the procedure look like, and how long one has to wait before washing their face. The article then goes on to make several other recommendations for things to do and avoid while recovering from LASIK. Oklahoma City residents planning on undergoing the procedure are recommended to check out the article in its entirety to fully understand how the recovery process will go.

Dr. Rebenitsch addresses patients who are apprehensive about undergoing LASIK by saying, “I realize that the recovery process may seem terrifying to some. However, me and the rest of the team here at ClearSight LASIK have been doing this for a long time. We have seen it all and done it all when it comes to LASIK and several other vision correction procedures. There is no contingency that we are not prepared for. We will also be right here to support you throughout your recovery journey. We will answer any questions you might have, perform regular checkups to determine how your eyes are healing, and prescribe the right medications to help your body fully recover. At ClearSight LASIK, you are in safe hands. Call us today to set up an appointment and get ready for a whole new way to experience life.”





For more information about LASIK or to schedule a consultation, readers in Oklahoma City can call ClearSight LASIK at (405) 733-2020 or visit its website.

###

For more information about ClearSight LASIK, contact the company here:



ClearSight LASIK

Robyn Reed

(405) 733-2020

info@clearsight.com

ClearSight LASIK

7101 Northwest Expy Suite 335

Oklahoma City, OK 73132

Robyn Reed