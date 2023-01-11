Submit Release
National MI’s Mohammad Yousaf Honored as ‘Mortgage Industry Titan’

EVP of operations and IT recognized by National Mortgage Professional for his achievements, innovation and leadership

/EIN News/ -- EMERYVILLE, Calif., Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH), announced that Mohammad Yousaf, the company’s Executive Vice President of Operations and Information Technology, has been recognized as a “2023 Mortgage Industry Titan” by National Mortgage Professional (NMP). The award honors “key players who have dedicated their expertise and years of experience to the mortgage business, and represent the industry with professionalism and pride,” according to NMP. Yousaf was recognized for his achievements, innovation and leadership in mortgage technology and operations.

Yousaf was instrumental in helping to build and enhance National MI’s cutting-edge API platform, which allows lenders to quickly and seamlessly obtain accurate mortgage insurance quotes and order mortgage insurance through the company’s Rate GPS® tool. He joined National MI in 2018 as Vice President, Business Development and Technology Partnerships. In 2020, Yousaf was promoted to Senior Vice President and Chief Business Transformation Officer and in early 2022, Yousaf took on the expanded executive role of overseeing operations in addition to IT.

“We congratulate Mohammad on his well-deserved award,” said National MI President and CEO Adam Pollitzer. “He has helped National MI lead with innovation, and has worked to enhance our best-in-class IT platform, leverage technology to advance our digital client strategy, and streamline our underwriting and servicing capabilities.”

“I am delighted and honored to be named a Mortgage Industry Titan,” Yousaf said. “I look forward to continuing to support lenders so they can better help homebuyers achieve their goals."

About National MI
National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH), is a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower’s default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com.

Press Contact for National MI 
Mary McGarity
Strategic Vantage Mortgage Public Relations
(203)260-5476
MaryMcGarity@StrategicVantage.com

Investor Contact for National MI
John M. Swenson
Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury
john.swenson@nationalmi.com
(510)788-8417

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d054bd55-54e5-4432-a77f-f714a9067ed1


Primary Logo

Mohammad Yousaf

National MI EVP of Operations and IT

