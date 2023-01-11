Global Coagulation Testing Market Predicted to Generate a Revenue of $8,777.3 Million, Growing at a Healthy CAGR of 11.5% over the Forecast Timeframe 2022-2031 [260-Pages] | Exclusive by Research Dive

The global coagulation testing market is expected to observe prominent growth during the analysis period, owing to the increasing cases of chronic blood diseases all across the globe. Based on the type, the consumables sub-segment is expected to be the most productive. Regionally, the Europe region of the market is expected to hold the largest share of the market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Research Dive, the global coagulation testing market is anticipated to generate $8,777.3 million in revenue and rise at a noteworthy CAGR of 11.5% during the analysis timeframe from 2022 to 2031.

As per our analysts, with the increasing need for specialized hematology and coagulation laboratories all across the globe, the coagulation testing market is predicted to experience a remarkable growth during the forecast period. Besides, the increasing pervasiveness of chronic blood diseases and cardiovascular diseases among individuals is expected to foster the growth of the market over the analysis timeframe. Moreover, various ongoing recent inventions such as smartphone-enabled coagulation tests are expected to create wide growth opportunities during the estimated timeframe. However, the higher cost of coagulation devices and the shortage of professionals may hinder the growth of the market over the forecast timeframe.

Get Access to the Full PDF Sample of Coagulation Testing Market

Segments of the Coagulation Testing Market

The report has divided the market into segments based on type, application, end-user, and region.

Type: Consumables Sub-Segment to be Most Profitable

The consumables sub-segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period. The increasing popularity of kits and reagents and the growing uses of coagulation analyzers in cardiovascular diseases and other blood-related disorders are expected to propel the growth of the market sub-segment over the analysis timeframe.

Application: Prothrombin Time Sub-Segment to be Most Productive

The prothrombin time sub-segment is expected to hold the highest revenue during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of prothrombin time (PT) tests across hospitals, clinical laboratories, and healthcare centers is predicted to fuel the growth of the coagulation testing market sub-segment throughout the estimated period.

End-User: Hospitals Sub-Segment to be Most Lucrative

The hospital sub-segment is expected to hold the maximum share of the market over the analysis timeframe. The growing preference for people to perform routine blood tests at hospitals as healthcare professionals are more aware of the risks of obesity, cardiovascular disease, and hypertension is predicted to augment the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Ask an Analyst or Schedule a call to Get the Latest Update on the Coagulation Testing Market

Region: Europe Market to Have Extensive Growth Opportunities

The Europe region of the coagulation testing market is predicted to hold a huge share of the market during the estimated period. The increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases such as heart attacks, and strokes, among people of this region and the growing expansion of hospitals and healthcare centers, are the major factors expected to drive the regional growth of the market over the forecast timeframe.

Covid-19 Impact on the Coagulation Testing Market

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on the coagulation testing market. This is mainly because people suffering from the Covid-19 pandemic had observed blood coagulation during the pandemic. This further increased the demand for blood coagulation tests for the continuous purification and oxygenation of blood. Moreover, the increasing government initiatives to carry innovations in the field of telemedicine, pharmaceutical, healthcare, and life sciences industries have inclined the growth of the market during the crisis period.

Broader Insights Pertaining for the Specific Segments or Regions of the Coagulation Testing Market

Key Players of the Market

The major players of the coagulation testing market include

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION

Medtronic

Abbott

Micropoint Biosciences

Sysmex Corporation

Helena Laboratories Corporation

BD

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Danaher

These players are broadly working on the development of new business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships collaboration, and product development to obtain a leading position in the global industry.

Inquire Here to Buy the Full Report of Coagulation Testing Market

For instance, in March 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific, an American supplier of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, and software devices, announced its collaboration with Artificial Inc., a leading developer of flexible automation software. With this collaboration, the companies aimed to develop an integrated and comprehensive software automation platform for Covid-19 testing to reduce the spread of the disease and restore economies and communities.

Further, the report also summarizes other crucial aspects including SWOT analysis, the product portfolio, the financial performance of the key players, and the latest strategic development.



More about Coagulation Testing Market:

Mr.Abhishek Paliwal Research Dive 30 Wall St. 8th Floor,New York NY10005 (P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India) +1-(917)-444-1262 (US) Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454 E-mail: support@researchdive.com Website:https://www.researchdive.com Blog:https://www.researchdive.com/blog/ LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/ Twitter:https://twitter.com/ResearchDive Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521