Global Healthcare Gamification Market Anticipated to Generate a Revenue of $9,040.9 Million and Rise at a CAGR of 11.0% during the Analysis Timeframe 2022-2031 [230-Pages] | Details by Research Dive

The global healthcare gamification market is predicted to observe significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence-based gamification solutions all across the globe. Based on game type, the casual game sub-segment is expected to be the most productive. Regionally, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest share of the market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Research Dive, the global healthcare gamification market is envisioned to garner $9,040.9 million in revenue and grow at a healthy CAGR of 11.0% throughout the forecast timeframe from 2022 to 2031.

As per our analysts, with the growing adoption of gamification platforms based on artificial intelligence (AI) platforms to attain patient motivation, engagement, and participation, the healthcare gamification market is expected to witness remarkable growth during the analysis timeframe. Moreover, the rising use of healthcare gamification to empower patients’ health with the use of physiotherapy is expected to create huge growth opportunities during the forecast period. However, the undesired outcome of gamification due to its poor design may hinder the growth of the market throughout the estimated timeframe.

Segments of the Market

The report has divided the healthcare gamification market into segments based on game type, application, end-use industry, and region.

Game Type: Casual Game Sub-Segment to be Most Productive



The casual game sub-segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market during the analysis timeframe. The rising demand for casual games and the increasing acceptance among youngsters and the working population. Furthermore, the increasing focus on awareness related to fitness and well-being is predicted to upsurge the growth of the market sub-segment over the forecast period.

Application: Preventions Sub-Segment to be Most Profitable

The prevention sub-segment is expected to hold the maximum share of the market throughout the estimated timeframe. This is mainly due to the increasing shift in the medical industry to preventive healthcare and the adoption of digital technologies to promote overall well-being. In addition, the increasing use of preventive healthcare games by medical professionals and patients to manage and track prescriptions is predicted to uplift the growth of the market sub-segment over the forecast period.

End-Use Industry: Consumer-Based Sub-Segment to be Most Lucrative

The end-use industry is predicted to hold the highest share of the market during the analysis timeframe. Healthcare gamification offers an intimate familiarity with each user’s unique health goals and medication regime to make them feel special is the factor expected to bolster the growth of the market sub-segment over the estimated timeframe.

Asia-Pacific Region to Have Wide Growth Opportunities

The Asia-Pacific region of the healthcare gamification market is predicted to have extensive growth opportunities throughout the forecast timeframe. This is mainly due to the widespread adoption of customer-based and enterprise-based solutions in this region. Furthermore, the rising demand for cloud-based gamified solutions among businesses in this region is expected to drive the regional growth of the market over the estimated period.

Covid-19 Impact on the Healthcare Gamification Market

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the healthcare gamification market. This is mainly due to the import-export restrictions imposed by the government of many nations which has affected major healthcare gamification application-producing countries. Moreover, many hardware and software sectors have faced severe impacts in terms of sales and acquisition of many new projects. However, the increasing demand for gamified systems by doctors and physicians to monitor patients’ vitals to enhance contactless checkups and assess patients’ well-being is expected to increase the growth of the market post-pandemic.

Key Players of the Market

The major players of the healthcare gamification market include

EveryMove

Akili Interactive labs

Hubbub Health

Bunchball

Mango Health

Fitbit

JawBone

Ayogo Health

Microsoft

Nike

These players are widely working on the development of new business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product development to acquire a leading position in the global industry.

For instance, in July 2020, Brainlab, a US-based health technology company, entered into an acquisition agreement with a video game developing company, Level Ex. This acquisition will help Brainlab to increase its presence in the market in the upcoming years.

Further, the report also presents other critical aspects including SWOT analysis, the financial performance of the key players, the product portfolio, and the latest strategic development.

