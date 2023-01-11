Mobility Advertising Introduces Vehicle Wrap Standardization to the Out-of-Home Advertising Industry

/EIN News/ -- San Diego, CA, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, key players in mobility advertising have joined together for the first time ever to create a standard taxonomy and naming structure for a well-established media format. With this announcement, vehicle wraps fall in line with other transit media types to create an industry standard that will be known and bought for years to come.

The initiative was led by Wrapify, Firefly, and mobilads in an effort to help media advertisers plan, sell, and buy vehicle wraps the way they have other forms of transit media. Up until now, each provider used different wrap names and variants. Now, similar to the transit media formats that came before them, these providers are firmly establishing a new standard in the out-of-home (OOH) advertising landscape.

“OOH industry veterans know and understand the importance of the initiative that Firefly, mobilads, and Wrapify are taking,” says Rick Robinson, Chief Executive Officer at Project X. “Nearly 40 years ago, standardization of bus wrap sizes, materials, and abatements brought immense credibility to the medium. We now see the same thing happening with vehicle wraps, which ensures its viability in the future of OOH advertising.”

The vehicle wraps will now be known as:

180 : includes ad space on both the driver & passenger front and rear doors.

270 : includes ad space on the doors, plus the rear quarter panels and rear bumper/trunk/hatch.

360: includes ad space on all body panels, aside from the roof, providing the fullest vehicle coverage available.

Potential add-ons to the 3 wrap types will include 1) a rear-window (RW) panel and 2) a long (L) extension from rear quarter panels to front fenders. Each mobility advertising solution will provide various combinations of the 3 wrap types and corresponding add-ons (i.e. 360 + RW, 180 + L, etc.)

Additional benefits to this standardization will be the ability for third-party data providers to establish a baseline when it comes to media measurement. As the standards are adopted across the industry, Geopath, the independent measurement authority for OOH media, will incorporate the new nomenclature within its suite of audited media as it continues to add dynamic mobility advertising formats.

“We applaud the efforts by these industry leaders to help make the planning, buying, and selling of mobility advertising easier, further propelling growth in this segment of OOH,” said Dylan Mabin, President of Geopath. “The newly established taxonomy and nomenclature for mobility formats will ultimately help our members transact confidently and better quantify the value and impact of their investment in this class of Out-of-Home media.”

About Wrapify

Trusted by Fortune 500s like Zoom, Amazon, and Petco - Wrapify connects high-recall OOH to digital conversion online, in-app and in-store attribution. Brands have access to real-time data and the ability to target and scale omnichannel ad campaigns in nearly every US city with no inventory restrictions. Wrapify connects offline and online advertising channels that drive measurable results while putting cash back into the pockets of drivers.

Founded in 2015 by CEO James Heller, Wrapify now deploys over 500,000+ drivers from Uber, Lyft, and other delivery services for nationwide brand campaigns. Learn more at www.wrapify.com.

About Firefly

Fueled by the most advanced tracking, measurement, and optimization capabilities available in the out-of-home industry, Firefly is an innovative data-first ad network delivering the most relevant messages at the most relevant moments using a suite of dynamic car top, in-car, and experiential solutions. Our proprietary screens deliver dynamic content based on location-based, GPS-enabled triggers. We empower brands to efficiently engage consumers in major markets across the U.S. including New York City, Chicago, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Miami.

Founded by Kaan Gunay (CEO), Firefly is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago and Istanbul. To learn more: visit fireflyon.com.

About mobilads

mobilads has focused from day one on quality, value, and speed-to-launch. We provide a trustworthy platform, guaranteed impressions, and rich data + reporting, utilizing a certified network of ad production facilities and vetted rideshare & delivery drivers. Delivering on targeted OOH transportation advertising campaigns to national and local brands, mobilads operates in over 500 US cities, excelling at flexible, rapid, turn-key campaigns. Complete campaign delivery and attribution is done in-house, allowing for best-in-class speed to market and reporting, launching 100+ vehicle campaigns in any major market, 3-7 days from creative to streets

mobilads was founded by entrepreneurs Craig Cook and Niels Sommerfeld in 2019, and is headquartered in New York City. To learn more visit mobilads.co.

