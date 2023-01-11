National Nonprofit Can’d Aid Serves 85,000 People With Over 100 Local Community Events In 2022

6,000 volunteers were rallied by Can’d Aid in 2022 to give back to local communities

/EIN News/ -- Longmont, Colo., Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nonprofit Can’d Aid has created a movement rallying people from all walks of life to become catalysts for change in their own communities. Can’d Aid hosted more than 100 projects across the US in 2022 that supported sustainability, disaster relief, and physical health and mental wellness. This year, with the help of 6,000 volunteers and generous corporate sponsors, Can’d Aid was able to serve more than 85,000 people. This included building 5,400 bikes and skateboards and donating over 500 instruments to underserved youth across the country as a part of the national movement to get children outside, active and creative.



Since Can’d Aid’s inception in 2013, the nonprofit has built and donated thousands of bikes and skateboards through its Treads + Trails program. Thanks to ongoing fundraising efforts, corporate partnerships, and continued community engagement, Can’d Aid donated 45% more bikes and skateboards year-over-year in 2022. At a time when our nation’s youth are experiencing extreme levels of anxiety, depression, and mental health issues, Can’d Aid provides children with a healthy and active outlet. The in-person donation events include a live demonstration by a Treads + Trails Ambassador, including professional mountain biker Jeff Lenosky, who provides tips and tricks to encourage the kids to get active and follow their dreams.

“2022 was amazing for Can’d Aid,” says Founder and Executive Director Diana Ralston. “With an integrated approach, we provide a variety of resources to communities in need. Our unique events attract volunteers who live and work in these areas, and the simple truth is, doing good also feels good and creates a ripple effect of goodness.”



Can’d Aid’s Music + Arts programs help combat the growing mental health crisis among American children by donating brand new instruments and a chance to interact with award-winning artists. Can’d Aid’s TUNES Ambassadors are nationally touring musicians, including Tyler Childers, Steep Canyon Rangers, Sunsquabi, and more, who host one-of-a-kind music workshops and live performances during donation events at underserved schools across the country. To date, Can’d Aid has donated nearly 3,000 instruments and hosted more than 65 educational music workshops across the country. In 2022 Can’d Aid increased the number of instruments donated this year by 150% and is looking forward to growing its TUNES Ambassador program in 2023.

“Can’d Aid’s Music + Arts program was designed to inspire the next generation of musicians, but the organic way it has grown creates impactful and surprisingly meaningful opportunities for our TUNES Ambassadors to give back while on tour,” says Ralston. “In 2022 we were able to donate over 500 instruments to children across the country and provide them with a live performance from heartfelt musicians.”

Of the 102 events Can’d Aid provided in 2022, 77 were made possible with the help of corporate sponsors. These events encouraged employee participation and engagement for a good cause. Many of these are on-going partnerships, such as Journeys who helped raise over $178,000 in 2022 through its matching ‘Donate at the Register’ program and held 67 team building meetings across North America where employees built skateboards for donation.

Ball Corporation has also been a valued partner throughout the years, supporting Can’d Aid’s Crush It Crusade. In 2022, the nonprofit's ‘Opt to Swap’ campaign encouraged individuals across the country to pledge to swap out single-use plastics for reusable and recyclable alternatives like aluminum. Through the Crush it Crusade, Can’d Aid implemented 13 recycling programs, provided 85 recycling bins, and diverted 270,000 lbs of waste from landfills in 2022.

In 2023, Can’d Aid is celebrating its 10 year anniversary. Based in Longmont, Colo., Can’d Aid was founded in September 2013 after flooding caused massive destruction in Colorado totalling more than $1 billion in damages. Since then, Can’d Aid has grown its impact to reach communities across the country.

About Can’d Aid

Can’d Aid is a nationally recognized nonprofit that rallies volunteers from all walks of life to build thriving communities. Through their unique integrated approach, they distribute water, increase access and opportunities for underserved youth to experience music, arts and the outdoors; and protect and restore the environment. Since inception in 2013, more than 3 million cans of water have been distributed, over 13,000 skateboards and bikes have been built for underprivileged youth, more than 3,000 instruments have been donated and the equivalent of 73 million aluminum cans have been recycled. To donate, volunteer or learn more, please visit candaid.org.

