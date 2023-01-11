RevSure.AI Joins The Hubspot App Marketplace

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, RevSure.AI announced that it is now listed in the HubSpot App Marketplace . App Partners are independent software vendors who have built an integration with HubSpot and been accepted to the App Marketplace.



The Hubspot integration is quickly configurable, allowing data to begin flowing after a short data sync– followed by a mapping review. The integration includes options for historical data syncs as well as customized sync frequencies for ingesting new data. Once the two systems are integrated, users are able to view their data in RevSure, cutting and segmenting in the ways that their team needs to scale.

The integration is native built according to HubSpot’s best practices , so it is ready to go out of the box for all HubSpot users as of this release.

"RevSure works seamlessly with Hubspot, providing us real-time data insights to quickly assess our channels and campaigns, and ultimately make better, faster decisions to drive ROI," said Tom Murtaugh, SVP of Global Business Operations for BigID.

About RevSure

RevSure is the AI-fueled sales pipeline readiness company that provides companies with unprecedented insight into sales pipeline health and how to prioritize marketing and sales investments. The US-India, cross-border, venture-backed company is committed to reducing the uncertainty around revenue funnel conversations for B2B companies and helping them boost qualified opportunities in their pipeline. Unlike existing revenue intelligence solutions where pipeline generation is an afterthought, RevSure provides a trusted, first-of-its-kind solution that gives B2B companies predictive insights into their pipeline generation activities and what it takes to hit their numbers. Founded in 2021, RevSure’s investors include Innovation Endeavors, and angel investors including Katrin Ribant, Rick Scanlon, and Sharath Keshava Narayana.

For more information about RevSure visit www.revsure.ai .

