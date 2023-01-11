Award-Winning Marketing Veteran Christina O'Reilly Joins Pythian Services as Senior Vice President, Marketing

/EIN News/ -- O’Reilly was recognized as one of The 10 Most Impactful Women in Technology by Analytics Insight in 2022 and hosted the “Data-Driven Leaders” podcast



MINNEAPOLIS and OTTAWA, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pythian Services Inc. (“ Pythian ”), a leading data, analytics, and cloud services company, announced that Christina O'Reilly has joined the organization as senior vice president of marketing. O'Reilly is well-known in the technology industry for her award-winning marketing strategies, creative branding approach, and thought leadership in data and analytics.

“Christina is extremely well-versed in how data and analytics can transform a company by delivering valuable insights,” said Keith Angell , CEO at Pythian. “She truly understands the data challenges businesses face today and has a meaningful rapport with other industry leaders. We are delighted to welcome Christina to Pythian.”

O'Reilly brings over two decades of senior marketing experience to Pythian, having held leadership roles at companies including PeopleSoft, Microsoft, SAP, and EY. She was recognized in 2022 as one of The 10 Most Impactful Women in Technology by Analytics Insight and hosted the Data-Driven Leaders podcast, a series that features conversations with business and technology leaders who share their journeys, challenges, and thoughts about the future of data and analytics.

“I’m thrilled to join the team at Pythian and contribute to the company's ongoing growth and success," said O'Reilly. “I look forward to supporting our talented team by fostering collaboration, igniting creativity, and orchestrating marketing strategies that drive meaningful results.”

As senior vice president of marketing, O'Reilly will lead the strategic development, management, and execution of Pythian’s global marketing initiatives in support of the company’s database, analytics and cloud services. Her collaborative approach to leadership will support the marketing team's productivity through mentorship and growth opportunities.

O'Reilly holds a Bachelor of Social Sciences in Criminology from the University of Ottawa and completed the Marketing Management program at George Brown College. She is a recipient of the Hermes Creative Award.

About Pythian

Founded in 1997, Pythian is a leading global services company that helps organizations transform by leveraging the power of data, analytics and the cloud. With a spectrum of solutions ranging from infrastructure modernization and data enablement to application acceleration and business collaboration, Pythian delivers full-lifecycle consulting, professional services and managed services to create outstanding business outcomes. For more information, visit www.pythian.com , and follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and our blog .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/09ab80cd-a027-468c-a11a-1f47feeea4ed