La Granja Central Florida Opens by UCF Campus to Satisfy Popular Demand for Fresh, Ready to Order, Homestyle Food

La Granja Central Florida, the premier fresh homestyle food dining experience in the heart of the Sunshine State, is excited to announce the opening of its new location near the UCF Campus, serving lunch and dinner to UCF students.

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Featuring fresh ingredients and homestyle food with large portions, La Granja Central Florida offers a truly unique dining experience for foodies and UCF students alike. The new La Granja location is off Alafaya, 4650 N. Alafaya Trail, Suite 101 Orlando, Florida, 32828. It is the perfect spot for a date night or group outing. The beautifully designed space features an open kitchen and outdoor seating.

The restaurant's presence in Orlando area is growing. La Granja now has nine restaurants serving lunch and dinner in the greater Orlando area. Go to La Granja Restaurants' Locations page on their website and type in a zip code to find the nearest La Granja.

One of their most popular dishes includes their Pollo a la Brasa, a delectable chicken meal paired popularly with rice and beans. The local favorite 1/4 Chicken Rice and Beans Special is only $7.25. Add plantains and soda for only $9.75. 1/2 Lb Steak with rice, beans, plantains and soda is only $14.95.

And for those with a sweet tooth, La Granja has a mouthwatering selection of desserts using only the freshest, highest-quality ingredients. To top off any meal, experience authentic Latin desserts like flan, alfajores, tres leches, pionono, and ice cream.

Check out the menu link above. Call La Granja Restaurant for pick up or delivery at (407) 440-3191.

La Granja Central Florida will be open for lunch and dinner seven days a week. Be sure to come early because the restaurant is sure to be a popular spot for many UCF students, locals, and visitors.

About La Granja

For over 25 years, La Granja Restaurants has been known for their excellent and affordable Latin cuisine, including the 1/4 Chicken meal and delectable sides such as white rice, yuca, tostones, black beans or French fries. Their first location opened in Aruba in 1993 before expanding to the United States in 1995.

The award-winning restaurant has been recognized as the "Best Peruvian Restaurant of the Year," "Best Family Style Restaurant" and "Best Peruvian Cuisine of Fort Lauderdale." CFO Claudia Bartra was honored with the 2016 Women of Worth Award by Restaurant Review Magazine.

La Granja's focus on customer service and commitment to delicious cuisine keeps the restaurant chain growing.

Visit www.lagranjarestaurants.com or Call (407) 440-3191. Don't miss out on this unique and exceptional dining experience. Dine-in, order takeout, or use a third-party delivery app service such as DoorDash or Uber Eats.

