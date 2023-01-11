AVTECH's Room Alert Account Recognized as 2022 Backup and Disaster Recovery Award Winner by Cloud Computing Magazine

Online platform for Room Alert monitoring, alerting, and management lauded for feature-rich interface and ease of use

/EIN News/ -- WARREN, R.I., Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVTECH Software (AVTECH) is thrilled to announce that the Room Alert Account online platform has been recognized as a 2022 Backup and Disaster Recovery Award winner, an honor bestowed upon them by Cloud Computing Magazine.

Now celebrating its 35th year in business, AVTECH manufactures Room Alert, the world's most popular environment monitoring platform designed to protect people, property, and productivity to provide peace of mind. Room Alert is Made in the USA and monitors environment conditions such as temperature, humidity, flood, power, smoke, and more. Room Alert is currently used in 187 of 196 countries by organizations ranging from thousands of small businesses to Boeing, Sprint, Microsoft, over 80% of the Fortune 1000, the United Nations, and many government agencies.

The Room Alert Account online platform allows Room Alert users to actively monitor all of their facilities through one easy-to-use interface that is accessible from any internet-connected device, no matter where they are in the world. Room Alert Account provides device management, alerting, reporting and more, and also offers patented Monitor360 technology that gives users an unparalleled view into the environment conditions in their facilities.

"Our Room Alert Account platform has become the primary method of managing Room Alert installations for customers around the world," said Richard Grundy, President & COO of AVTECH. "Our goal has always been to offer the best user experience possible, and Room Alert Account accomplishes that and more. Room Alert Account has been recognized in the past by some of our enterprise customers as one of the best online platforms they have used, and we've worked to make their experiences even better by adding new features recently such as SAML Single Sign On and advanced user roles to truly give our users the most robust platform possible to help protect their facilities."

In addition to Room Alert environment monitors, AVTECH also offers a wide range of digital, switch and analog sensors designed to help users monitor as many environment conditions as possible to help protect their facilities. Room Alert is a crucial part of any organization's business continuity plan, as it allows users to fully monitor environment conditions in their facilities that can cause unexpected downtime or negatively impact employee wellness.

"Recognizing excellence in the advancement of cloud computing technologies, Cloud Computing Magazine is proud to announce Room Alert Account as a recipient of the Cloud Computing Backup and Disaster Recovery Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "AVTECH Software, Inc. is being honored for their achievement in bringing innovation to the market, while leveraging the latest technology trends."

About AVTECH

AVTECH Software (AVTECH), a private corporation founded in 1988, is a computer hardware and software developer and manufacturer based in Warren, RI with an international sales office in Dubai, UAE as well as an international distribution facility in Shannon, Ireland. AVTECH's Room Alert products are made in the USA and proactively monitor critical facilities and assets for conditions such as temperature, humidity, power, flood/water leakage, smoke/fire, air flow, room entry, motion, cameras and more. Room Alert is in use in over 185 countries and can be found in over 80% of the Fortune 1000, most state and federal agencies, and all branches of the U.S. military. For more information, please visit AVTECH.com.



