Sprout Social Named to Glassdoor’s 2023 Best Places to Work List for the Fourth Consecutive Year

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprout Social , an industry-leading provider of cloud-based social media management software, has been named one of the best places to work in 2023 by Glassdoor’s Employees’ Choice Award in the US small and medium company category. This is the fourth consecutive year Sprout has received this recognition, ranking 15 out of 50 this year, which is based on the input of employees who complete an anonymous review about their job, work environment and employer on Glassdoor .



“Our team’s commitment to excellence is our greatest strength and I couldn’t be more proud of how we navigated the past year,” said Justyn Howard, Sprout Social’s CEO and co-founder. “At Sprout, we believe our best is always ahead of us and our continued placement on this list speaks to that ethos. It’s an honor to be included this year and to be recognized for building a culture where everyone can thrive.”

When leaving a company review on Glassdoor, employees are asked to share insights about what it’s like to work for their employer. Employees rate their satisfaction with the company and key workplace factors like career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, and more. Below are a few testimonials from current employees who shared their thoughts on Glassdoor:

Every day I am thankful I am at Sprout. As someone with a family, the company's flexibility in when and how I work is absolutely a game-changer. And the work is phenomenal too. I have a manager who supports me and actively encourages me to be better. I feel like I am constantly getting better and better at what I do. - Anonymous employee, Chicago IL

The culture at Sprout rocks. It's so great to see everyone bring different parts of themselves to work each day. I appreciate the effort that goes into making sure that all employees at Sprout across the globe feel included in company activities. It's also nice to have so many Community Resource Groups to find folks who share common identities and life experiences. Starting in a remote world can be tough but having those CRGs make onboarding even easier! - Anonymous employee

“The past year brought extreme highs and lows for job seekers and employees, but despite an increasingly uncertain job market, Glassdoor data shows there are still companies hyper-focused on creating outstanding employee experiences,” said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor Chief Executive Officer. “It's encouraging to see companies doubling down on employee mental health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion, competitive benefits and flexible work environments as we head into 2023. I sincerely congratulate all of the Best Places to Work winners.”

Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work winners were determined using company reviews shared by US-based employees between October 19, 2021 and October 17, 2022. To be considered for the US small and medium company list, a company must have had fewer than 1,000 employees and received at least 30 ratings across each of Glassdoor’s nine workplace attributes. The final list is compiled using Glassdoor’s proprietary algorithm, and considers quantity, quality and consistency of reviews. Complete awards methodology can be found here .

