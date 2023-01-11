Kristin Humphrey Named a Netsertive Season of Giving: Franchisee Recognition Award Winner

Netsertive's Season Of Giving: Franchisee Recognition Awards Honor Franchisees Across the Nation For Their Success and Generosity in Their Local Communities

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netsertive, a marketing technology provider that enables franchise brands and multi-location businesses to execute localized digital marketing at scale, announced their annual Season Of Giving: Franchisee Recognition Awards, honoring franchisees across the nation for their success and generosity within their franchise brands and local communities. Franchisees were nominated by their franchisors and peers and judged based on their size, growth, and local philanthropic involvement.

Netsertive is known for its commitment to furthering the franchise industry through education, technology, and relationships and is honored to recognize Kristin Humphrey, Owner of Home Clean Heroes West Houston. This is the first year of their annual Season Of Giving: Franchisee Recognition Awards.

Award-winners received top marks for being instrumental in helping their franchise brands, fellow franchisees, and local charitable organizations grow throughout the year. "These franchisees have shown leadership in the face of various challenges throughout the year as both small business owners and part of global brands. Their ability to prosper while also giving back a piece of their success to their communities is a true demonstration of what the franchise community is all about," states Brendan Morrissey, CEO of Netsertive.

"Kristin Humphrey embodies the term giving back," says Kathy Turley, Director of Marketing at Home Clean Heroes. "She opened her Home Clean Heroes business in March 2022 and within a few short months, had quickly embraced our Heroes First initiative, where a portion of every clean goes to supporting local first responders and their families through our partnership with First Responders Children's Foundation. In May, Kristin and her team even provided a complimentary house clean to Eden Rule, a young mother of four whose police officer husband was killed in the line of duty. Kristin and her team supported the Heroes Fighting Hunger campaign, which kicked off in November and concluded January 10th, where the cleaning teams collect canned foods and other non-perishable items donated by customers and deliver the items in early January to a local food bank to help replenish the shelves after the holidays. Kristin and her team are collecting on behalf of the food pantry at Houston's First Baptist Church. Kristin really is a local community hero!"

As part of their winning selection, each franchisee will receive $500 to donate to a local charity of their choice. Kristin has opted to have her donation go to the First Responder's Children's Foundation.

To learn more about how Netsertive's digital marketing solution can help your multi-location business acquire more local customers online, please visit www.netsertive.com.

About Netsertive

Netsertive delivers multi-location marketing technology solutions that enable franchise brands and multi-location businesses to execute localized marketing at the intersection of our proprietary technology and deep hyper-local expertise. Our Multi-Location Experience Platform creates, deploys and provides the data to efficiently manage profitable, localized marketing at scale while you focus on delivering value to your customers.

Over 1,500 retailers, franchises, auto dealers, and media companies trust our unique solution that couples our technology and team to execute localized content, advertising & insights at scale. Learn how Netsertive can enable you to deliver highly effective, localized marketing experiences at www.netsertive.com.

About Home Clean Heroes

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Home Clean Heroes is a fast-growing residential cleaning franchise, currently operating in 14 locations across 6 states. Part of Buzz Franchise Brands, an experienced, financially strong franchisor, Home Clean Heroes is committed to providing convenient, customizable and trustworthy home cleaning services, as well as giving back to the real heroes: first responders with every home that they clean. The brand's Heroes First initiative is a national partnership with the First Responder's Children's Foundation, a national philanthropic organization with a 20-year legacy. Home Clean Heroes has earned recognition from Entrepreneur Magazine as a top Emerging Franchise in 2022, and by Franchise Gator as one of the Fastest Growing Franchises and as a Top Emerging Franchise of 2021 and by Franchise Connect Magazine as one of the Top 100 Home Service Franchise Opportunities. For more information, visit https://homecleanheroesfranchise.com/.

