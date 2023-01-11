Cultural Affairs Bureau launches a new programme “Unforgettable melodies at St. Dominic’s Church” enriching diverse cultural tourism experience with music

MACAU, January 11 - In order to enrich the cultural tourism experience of residents and tourists and highlight the cultural characteristics of the city, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) will launch a new prorgramme “Unforgettable melodies at St. Dominic’s Church” every Friday night from 13 January to 17 February. The Macao Orchestra, the Macao Chinese Orchestra and local musicians and groups will perform classic music in turn, allowing the audience to feel the unique charm of music in the atmosphere of the World Heritage historical buildings. The first concert will be held at 8pm on 13 January (Friday). Tickets will be on sale from 12 January at the Macau Ticketing Network.

St. Dominic’s Church, also known as the Church of Our Lady of the Rosary, is famous for its magnificent Baroque architectural style and is an important part of the World Cultural Heritage “Historic Centre of Macao”. The first concert of the programme “Unforgettable melodies at St. Dominic’s Church” will be held at 8pm this Friday, featuring a compelling repertoire of Chinese and Western classics by the Macao Chinese Orchestra. The duration of the concert is approximately 1 hour. IC hopes to further enliven the city’s cultural atmosphere through the integration of historical buildings and music arts, and leverage the linkage effect of culture and tourism, enriching the cultural tourism experience of Macao as a city that fuses with Chinese and Western cultures, and presenting the image of a “Cultural Macao”.

Tickets for the concerts of the programme “Unforgettable melodies at St. Dominic’s Church” will be on sale from 12 January at the Macau Ticketing Network and are priced at MOP150. Details of the other concerts will be announced in due course. Holders of full-time Student Card, Senior Citizen Card and Disability Assessment Registration Card can enjoy 40% discount on ticket purchases. Each cardholder can only use one discounted ticket per performance. Holders of Macao Teacher Card, Friends of the Macao Museum of Art (MAM), Friends of Macao Cultural Centre (CCM), Friends of Macao Orchestra and Friends of Macao Chinese Orchestra can enjoy 20% discount on ticket purchases. The “Electronic Consumption Benefit Plan” is not applicable for tickets’ purchase. 24-hour ticketing hotlines: 2855 5555; ticketing website: www.macauticket.com.