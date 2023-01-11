CrossCountry Consulting Honored for Third Year with Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award for Best Places to Work

Glassdoor's employee-driven award recognizes CrossCountry's strong company culture

CrossCountry Consulting, a leading business advisory firm, has been honored for the third year with a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award in the U.S. small and medium company category. This award recognizes the Best Places to Work in 2023 from more than 1,000,000 employers reviewed.

The Employees' Choice Awards program, now in its 15th year, is based solely on the input of employees who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback about their job, work environment, and employer on Glassdoor, the worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies. Winners were determined using company reviews shared by U.S.-based employees between October 19, 2021 and October 17, 2022. The final list is compiled using Glassdoor's proprietary algorithm, led by its Economic Research Team, and considers quantity, quality, and consistency of reviews.

"Over the past year, we achieved significant growth across our entire firm, while continuing to evolve the ways we work together as a team. Investing in our employees has always been a top priority and we achieve this by fostering a culture that promotes inclusivity, authentic engagement, and a better experience," said Erik Linn, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of CrossCountry Consulting. "This recognition is particularly meaningful because the feedback comes directly from employees. I am incredibly proud of their continued passion for CrossCountry and their commitment to our clients."

"The past year brought extreme highs and lows for job seekers and employees, but despite an increasingly uncertain job market, Glassdoor data shows there are still companies hyper-focused on creating outstanding employee experiences," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor Chief Executive Officer. "It's encouraging to see companies doubling down on employee mental health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion, competitive benefits, and flexible work environments as we head into 2023. I sincerely congratulate all of the Best Places to Work winners."

This win comes on the heels of CrossCountry being named for the seventh consecutive year on Inc. magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list, a prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

For the complete list of the Glassdoor Best Places to Work winners in 2023, please visit: gldr.co/BPTWSMB

