Global Single-Stage-to-Orbit Propulsion Capability Market Research Report 2022: Innovative Propulsion Design to Drive Increased Efficiency in Spaceflight and Stimulate the Growing NewSpace Economy
The commercialization of the space industry in recent years has led to a growing space market, established the NewSpace economy, and boosted demand for more sustainable solutions.
This resulted in technological advancement across space products and, in particular, innovation within the propulsion arm of the aerospace market for launch solutions and operations.
Current government strategies, economic conditions, and private investments have further boosted the NewSpace sector and incentivized production for a more cost-effective space launch solution. Therefore, single-stage-to-orbit (SSTO) has become a focus of the propulsion arm.
At present, 2 key SSTO solutions offer significant potential due to their viability, promising technological capability, and growth potential - the Aerospike engine and the SABRE engine.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Global Single-Stage-to-Orbit Propulsion Capability
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Purpose and Overview
- NewSpace Economy
- Global Space Market Segmentation
- Space Launch Services
- Space Launch Market - Regional Segmentation (Orbital Launches)
- Space Launch Market - Regional Segmentation (Suborbital Launches)
- Space Launch Propulsion - Conventional Rocket
- Space Launch Propulsion - Conventional Rocket Operation and Components
- Space Launch Propulsion - Rocket Design Innovation
- Multiple-stage Take-off
- SSTO
- SSTO Aerospike Engine Background
- SSTO Aerospike Engine Overview
- Aerospike Engine Current Development
- Aerospike Engine Timeline (2022)
- SSTO Skylon Spacecraft Background
- SSTO SABRE Background
- SSTO SABRE Engine Overview
- SABRE Engine Timeline (2022)
- Conventional Rocket, Aerospike Engine, and SABRE Engine Evaluation
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
3. Single-Stage-to-Orbit Propulsion Capability and Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1: Growing Complexity of Space Missions - Greater and More Sustainable Launch Payload Capacity Required
- Growth Opportunity 2: Rising Demand for Satellite Launches - Increasing Number of Space Launch Solutions and Participants Required
- Growth Opportunity 3: Growing Number of Sustainable Initiatives - Greater Need for Sustainable Space Products
