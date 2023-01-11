Global Cervical Total Disc Replacement Device Market Share Will Grow 18.5% CAGR to Almost USD 7.8 Billion by 2030
According to Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "Global Cervical Total Disc Replacement Device Market By Disc Type (Metal On Metal And Metal On Biocompatible), By Material (Polyethylene, Stainless Steel, Titanium, Cobalt-Chrome, Polycrystalline Diamond, And Others), By Design (Constrained, Semi-Constrained, And Un-Constrained), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Private Clinics, And Others) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030"
"According to the latest research study, the demand of global Cervical Total Disc Replacement Device Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 1.7 billion in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 7.8 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 18.5% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030."
What is Cervical Total Disc Replacement Device? How big is the Cervical Total Disc Replacement Device Industry?
Cervical Total Disc Replacement Device Report Coverage & Overview:
The cervical spine comprises seven vertebras, which are separated by an intervertebral disc from each other. Cervical discs are helpful in the movement of the neck and back; they allow sideward and bending movement of the body. They are also useful in neck stabilizing and shock absorbing. Cervical discs stop functioning owing to disc herniation, which is caused by degenerative diseases or trauma. Disc herniation can be recognized by symptoms such as a headache, weakness, shoulder pain, numbness, and neck pain. Degenerative disc disease results in pain, stiffness of the neck, and less flexibility. Initially, these diseases are tackled with anti-inflammatory medications, spine injections, physical therapy, and cold or heat therapy. However, surgical treatments are recommended when these conventional treatments fail to recover.
Global Cervical Total Disc Replacement Device Market: Growth Dynamics
The market for cervical total disc replacement devices is anticipated to expand as a result of an increasing number of providers making investments in clinical trials for new devices as well as better next-generation cervical total disc replacement devices like Secure-CR cervical artificial disc. The global cervical total disc replacement device market, which has expanded significantly in recent years, will also be driven by an aging population and spinal injuries from car accidents. The market for cervical total disc replacement devices will expand due to the rising prevalence of degenerative disc conditions. However, the high cost associated with the cervical total disc replacement device is expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.
Report Scope
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Market Size in 2021
|USD 1.7 billion
|Projected Market Size in 2030
|USD 7.8 billion
|CAGR Growth Rate
|18.5% CAGR
|Base Year
|2021
|Forecast Years
|2022-2030
|Key Market Players
|Dynamic Spine Inc., Applied Spine Technologies Inc., Stryker Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic Inc., Globus Medical Inc., Synthes AG, Johnson & Johnson, Innovative Spinal Technologies Inc., Zimmer Inc, among others.
|Key Segment
|By Disc Type, By Material, By Design, By End User and By Region
|Major Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa
|Purchase Options
Cervical Total Disc Replacement Device Market: Segmentation Analysis
The global cervical total disc replacement device market is segmented based on the disc type, material, design, end user, and region.
Based on the end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, private clinics, and others. The hospital's segment held the largest market share in 2021 and it is expected to continue the same pattern during the forecast period. The growth in the segment is attributed to the presence of a vast number of hospitals, especially those dealing in orthopedic surgeries. Moreover, the insurance provides coverage for the predominant hospital procedures. On the other hand, the ambulatory surgical centers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.
The segmental growth is owing to the numerous policies adopted by nations like the US, which encourage patients to use ASCs. Additionally, the American rescue plan has given the ASCs segment higher attention. The US government projects that using the ASC model will save about $32 billion by 2022.
The global Cervical Total Disc Replacement Device market is segmented as follows:
By Disc Type
- Metal on Metal
- Metal on Biocompatible
By Material
- Polyethylene
- Stainless Steel
- Titanium
- Cobalt-Chrome
- Polycrystalline Diamond
- Others
By Design
- Constrained
- Semi-Constrained
- Un-Constrained
By End User
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Private Clinics
- Others
Competitive Landscape
Some of the main competitors dominating the global Cervical Total Disc Replacement Device market include -
- Dynamic Spine Inc.
- Applied Spine Technologies Inc.
- Stryker Corporation
- Abbott Laboratories
- Medtronic Inc.
- Globus Medical Inc.
- Synthes AG
- Johnson & Johnson
- Innovative Spinal Technologies Inc.
- Zimmer Inc.
Key Insights from Primary Research:
- According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Cervical Total Disc Replacement Device market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 18.5% during the forecast period (2022-2030).
- In terms of revenue, the Cervical Total Disc Replacement Device market size was valued at around US$ 1.7 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7.8 billion by 2030.
- The market is expected to rise as a result of technological developments, rising product approval rates, company and product acquisitions by major players, and other factors.
- Based on the disc type, the metal on biocompatible is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.
- Based on the material, the cobalt-chrome held a substantial market share in 2021.
- Based on region, the North American region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.
Key questions answered in this report:
- What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Cervical Total Disc Replacement Device industry?
- What are the main driving factors propelling the Cervical Total Disc Replacement Device Market forward?
- What are the leading companies in the Cervical Total Disc Replacement Device Industry?
- What segments does the Cervical Total Disc Replacement Device Market cover?
- How can I receive a free copy of the Cervical Total Disc Replacement Device Market sample report and company profiles?
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030
- Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Disc Type, By Material, By Design, By End User and By Region
- Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors
Regional Analysis:
North America holds the largest market share in the global cervical total disc replacement device market. The higher percentage of the aging population living in this region is anticipated to boost global market growth. Besides, the Asia Pacific is emerging as the second largest market for cervical total disc replacement as healthcare industries are growing at a faster rate, which in turn may fuel the global cervical total disc replacement device market. In addition, China and India are major competitors in the global cervical total disc replacement device market. Moreover, rising government funding and a large pool of patients are expected to propel the global market growth in the future.
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- France
- UK
- Spain
- Germany
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- The Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
Recent Developments
In October 2022, Centinel Spine®, LLC, a leading global medical device company addressing cervical and lumbar spinal disease through anterior surgical access, announced the continued expansion of the availability of the prodisc® Cervical Total Disc Replacement (TDR) portfolio that allows the disc to be matched to patient anatomy. In July, the company received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for 1-level indications for prodisc C Vivo, prodisc C SK, and prodisc C Nova. Along with the currently available prodisc C implant, which remains the most studied TDR technology, Centinel Spine now has the broadest offering in the world of cervical TDR solutions to address surgeon preference and individual patient anatomy.
