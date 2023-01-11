Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,517 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 335,110 in the last 365 days.

Recognizing Excellence in Early Career Hiring: RippleMatch Announces the Winners of Its 2023 Campus Forward Awards

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RippleMatch, the recruitment automation platform changing how Gen Z finds work, is recognizing the top early career recruitment teams and programs in the nation through the 2023 Campus Forward Awards.

In the past several years, university recruitment has undergone dramatic transformations and faced countless challenges. The Campus Forward Awards were established by RippleMatch to recognize the teams that rise to the occasion and deliver impactful talent programs for early career individuals amidst an ever-changing landscape.

The 2021 and 2022 Campus Forward Awards recognized the leading programs that skillfully navigated recruitment during the COVID-19 pandemic, while the 2023 awards recognize the programs that are doubling down on their commitment to emerging talent, even during a challenging economic landscape.

Through a detailed application process, early career teams highlighted their university recruitment strategies, candidate experience, D&I, and overall commitment to hiring and retaining the next generation of talent. The programs selected as winners of the Campus Forward Awards represent the best of the best, selected from hundreds of applications submitted by campus recruiting teams across industries and program sizes.

In addition to spotlighting the top university recruitment programs in the nation, RippleMatch is excited to release its first ever 'State of University Recruitment' report featuring data collected through the Campus Forward Awards application process. This report features benchmarking data on how the top 200 university recruitment programs are approaching recruitment and retention, including their top strategies, intern conversion rates, and rates of program growth between 2022 and 2023. Click here to download the report.

To view all of the 2023 Campus Forward Award Winners, visit this link, and follow RippleMatch on LinkedIn as it highlights the winners throughout the month of January. 

Congratulations to all of the standout early career recruitment teams and programs selected as RippleMatch's 2023 Campus Forward Award Winners!

About RippleMatch: RippleMatch is the recruitment automation platform changing how Gen Z finds work. By replacing job boards with matching and automation, RippleMatch eliminates the most time-intensive parts of the recruitment process for both employers and job seekers. Leading employers leverage RippleMatch to build diverse, high-performing teams and Gen Z job seekers across the country trust RippleMatch to launch and grow their careers.

CONTACT: Kate Beckman, kate@ripplematch.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/recognizing-excellence-in-early-career-hiring-ripplematch-announces-the-winners-of-its-2023-campus-forward-awards-301718658.html

SOURCE RippleMatch

You just read:

Recognizing Excellence in Early Career Hiring: RippleMatch Announces the Winners of Its 2023 Campus Forward Awards

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.