TrueDataOps Winter '23 Podcast Leads the Debate on the Future of DataOps

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hosted by Kent Graziano, The Data Warrior, the #TrueDataOps Podcast launched last November, features business leaders, tech innovators, commentators and users at the forefront of this dynamic market.

"Our podcast series aims to build a realistic picture of a world empowered by #TrueDataOps," Graziano says. "We shine a light on the technologies and the opportunities out there, suggest tips and techniques to take you further, faster, and point out pitfalls."

The first episode for 2023 featured Justin Mullen, co-founder and CEO of DataOps.live, discussing the past, present and future of the DataOps market. Justin has a rich history in the industry and is a recognized expert in DataOps, data mesh, IoT data, data analytics, governance and risk. In our next episode, Justin will be joined by CTO and co-founder Guy Adams to discuss their predictions for 2023.

Future episodes follow each Wednesday on LinkedIn, at 8 AM PST / 4 PM GMT starting Wednesday, January 18, with upcoming guests including:

Paul Rankin of Roche Diagnostics discussing real-life experiences: Roche saw average Minimum Viable Product development time drop from six months to just 6-8 weeks

Mike Ferguson, Owner, CEO and Head of Research at Intelligent Business Strategies, with 40 years' experience in business analytics, big data, and data management

Frank Bell, Snowflake Data Superhero, Data Thought Leader at Accenture and author of the Snowflake Essentials book, a leader in creating data-driven businesses in the cloud

Graziano adds, "Data and data engineering have changed enormously - my podcast guests and I have been fortunate enough to have front-row seats in these transformative times. With a roster of great guests lined up, we'll continue offering fresh perspectives and sparky conversations in 2023 and beyond."

The Winter '23 Series builds on a fantastic group of inaugural speakers. Graziano and guests have discussed topics that include the basic tenets of #TrueDataOps, the state of the data world today, data quality, governance, the importance of testing, data monetization, obstacles, and what the future holds as DataOps hits maturity.

Guests also share examples of how DataOps is being used right now to create measurable business value. For example, Miguel Morgado described OneWeb's goal of Data Monetization through its unique stack founded on the DataOps.live platform, Snowflake and data.world – providing a single source of truth for all stakeholders in his business to access and consume Data Products and share insights.

The podcast's first four distinguished guests, all available for replay, included:

Wayne Eckerson , founder of Eckerson Group and an internationally-acknowledged thought leader in data

, founder of Eckerson Group and an internationally-acknowledged thought leader in data Miguel Morgado , product owner at pioneering satellite communications provider OneWeb

, product owner at pioneering satellite communications provider OneWeb Joe Reis , co-founder and CEO of Ternary Data, author and podcaster

, co-founder and CEO of Ternary Data, author and podcaster Mark Balkenende , VP of Product Marketing at Matillion, which provides a cloud-native data integration and transformation platform

Check out the Ultimate Guide to the #TrueDataOps Podcast Blog and the podcast recordings, available on demand at YouTube and LinkedIn.

You can keep up-to-date by registering for the #TrueDataOps podcast here: https://www.truedataops.org/podcast-registration.

Media Contact:

Patrick Connolly,

608-738-8029,

351798@email4pr.com

SOURCE DataOps.live