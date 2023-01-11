Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,516 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 335,114 in the last 365 days.

BrainLuxury, NutriRise, Frog Fuel, and Kori Krill Oil Receive Best Men's Supplement Product Award

His Health Mag has awarded four dynamic and entrepreneurial companies its Best Men's Supplement Product Award for their innovative and unique new product releases.

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jean-Louis Landais, a managing director of HisHealthMag Corp., announced earlier today that four exceptional companies have been selected to be recipients of its distinguished Best Men's Supplement Product Award. Some of the judgment criteria considered for the issuance of this award included product uniqueness, product focus, product potency, product bioavailability, and customer product reviews. Ethical and environmentally-sound ingredient sourcing and manufacturing practices were also considered. [See full release]

The recipients included the following companies for their respective product offerings: BrainLuxury for its GAMMA BrainLuxury product; NutriRise for its Warrior Code Men's Vitality product; Frog Fuel for its Power Protein Liquid Protein Shot product; and Kori Krill Oil for its Antarctic Krill Oil Omega 3 Gummies.

"The high-growth market for supplements, especially those offered to address men's specific health and fitness requirements is extremely competitive," said Landais, "but these amazing companies have not only developed very powerful and solid branding; they've formulated supplement products that are superior to everything else currently out there. That takes some doing. These companies offer a unique value proposition to their customers that, frankly, just cannot be found with any of their competitors. More than just recommending these great products, I would say to watch these four companies closely – they're doing great things, and they are going to do even greater things as they continue to grow."

BrainLuxury, NutriRise, Frog Fuel, and Kori Krill Oil are privately-held, high-growth companies where the founders and executives play a hands-on role in substantially all aspects of day-to-day operating management and make all of the major decisions about new product development, marketing, and business strategy. [See full release]

About

His Health Mag is a digital publication.

Media Contact:
Jean-Louis Landais
351782@email4pr.com
212-672-8879

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brainluxury-nutririse-frog-fuel-and-kori-krill-oil-receive-best-mens-supplement-product-award-301718388.html

SOURCE His Health Mag

You just read:

BrainLuxury, NutriRise, Frog Fuel, and Kori Krill Oil Receive Best Men's Supplement Product Award

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.