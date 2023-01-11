Red Light Holland Engages CLE, Licensing Experts, to Assist with Obtaining Controlled Drugs and Substances Dealer's Licence

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2023) - Red Light Holland Corp. TRIP 4YX TRUFF ("Red Light Holland" or the "Company"), an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe, and a premium brand of psilocybin truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, in compliance with all applicable laws, is pleased to announce that the Company has retained psychedelic consultants, Cannabis License Experts Inc. ("CLE"), to assist the Company with an application for a Controlled Drugs and Substances Dealer's Licence ("CDS License"), which will be utilized for the purposes of psilocybin production, research and development at the Company's mushroom production facility in New Brunswick, Canada ("AEM New Brunswick Farm").

CLE will consult Red Light Holland on the CDS License application process by preparing a description for each of the 11 security levels and requirements as per the Directive on Physical Security Requirements for Controlled Substances and Drugs Containing Cannabis, including creating a security template, floor plan, and security proposal, ensuring the proper individuals are in place (senior person in charge, qualified person in charge and alternate qualified person in charge) and assessing the substances being used for the proposed activities (together, the "Security Plans"). In addition, CLE will provide ongoing assistance by responding to inquiries from the Office of Controlled Substances at Health Canada and assisting with all other relevant matters pertaining to obtaining the CDS License.

"We are committed to expanding our psilocybin production, research and development in Canada. Red Light Holland believes that now is the time to start looking to pave this path forward," said Todd Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Red Light Holland.

"As Health Canada carefully rolls out their Special Access Program, we will aim to advance our $2.5 million Certified Organic and SQF Certified facility, AEM New Brunswick Farm, which is producing close to 5,000 pounds of shiitake mushrooms per week, to potentially also becoming a cGMP-grade cultivation facility for naturally occurring psilocybin mushrooms. While there are still many steps ahead, Red Light Holland has always aimed at having our own cGMP-grade CDS Licensed mushroom cultivation facility with further hopes of becoming a supplier of standardized and safe naturally occurring psilocybin. We are excited to start this process and feel very comfortable working with CLE, who have a stellar reputation and an excellent close rate at achieving successful licenses when working with companies who have had similar goals as ours," further added Mr. Shapiro.

Red Light Holland will keep shareholders up to speed on the project, Security Plans, potential construction and retrofit of the AEM New Brunswick Farm, CDS License application and Health Canada correspondence.

About CLE:

CLE is a compliance solutions provider consisting of in-house professionals with extensive cannabis, pharma, food, medical device and drug regulatory, licensing and operational experience. CLE, which has been in business for over 17 years, has a tremendous success rate, to date when working on behalf of companies to obtain cannabis and psychedelic licenses, as they have leveraged their experienced staff, consisting of former Health Canada employees and Food and Drug Administration officials, to successfully submit over 250 license applications.

About Red Light Holland

Red Light Holland is an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe, and a premium brand of psilocybin truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, in compliance with all applicable laws.

