PM Chính reaffirms priceless value of relationship with Laos

VIETNAM, January 11 -

VIENTIANE — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính met with General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith on Wednesday, reaffirming the priceless value of the great relationship with Laos.

During the meeting with the Lao leader in Vientiane, PM Chính reaffirmed that Việt Nam has always attached special importance to the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries, considering relations with Laos a priceless asset that is of strategic importance.

The two leaders agreed that the two countries should closely coordinate with each other to implement agreements and continue to promote the relationship between the two countries in areas such as politics, defence and security.

The two sides will continue to promote economic, investment and trade cooperation while supporting each other in building an independent, self-reliant and deeply integrated economy and being consistent with its socialist path.

The two leaders agreed that both countries will continue to strengthen communication work to promote the special relationship between the two countries among young people. — VNS