Global Cervical Total Disc Replacement Device Market Share Will Grow 18.5% CAGR to Almost USD 7.8 Billion by 2030

[288 + Pages Research Study] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Cervical Total Disc Replacement Device Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 1.7 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow about USD 7.8 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 18.5% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Dynamic Spine Inc., Applied Spine Technologies Inc., Stryker Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic Inc., Globus Medical Inc., Synthes AG, Johnson & Johnson, Innovative Spinal Technologies Inc., Zimmer Inc., among others.

What is Cervical Total Disc Replacement Device? How big is the Cervical Total Disc Replacement Device Industry?

Cervical Total Disc Replacement Device Report Coverage & Overview:

The cervical spine comprises seven vertebras, which are separated by an intervertebral disc from each other. Cervical discs are helpful in the movement of the neck and back; they allow sideward and bending movement of the body. They are also useful in neck stabilizing and shock absorbing. Cervical discs stop functioning owing to disc herniation, which is caused by degenerative diseases or trauma. Disc herniation can be recognized by symptoms such as a headache, weakness, shoulder pain, numbness, and neck pain. Degenerative disc disease results in pain, stiffness of the neck, and less flexibility. Initially, these diseases are tackled with anti-inflammatory medications, spine injections, physical therapy, and cold or heat therapy. However, surgical treatments are recommended when these conventional treatments fail to recover.

Global Cervical Total Disc Replacement Device Market: Growth Dynamics

The market for cervical total disc replacement devices is anticipated to expand as a result of an increasing number of providers making investments in clinical trials for new devices as well as better next-generation cervical total disc replacement devices like Secure-CR cervical artificial disc. The global cervical total disc replacement device market, which has expanded significantly in recent years, will also be driven by an aging population and spinal injuries from car accidents. The market for cervical total disc replacement devices will expand due to the rising prevalence of degenerative disc conditions. However, the high cost associated with the cervical total disc replacement device is expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 1.7 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 7.8 billion CAGR Growth Rate 18.5% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2030 Key Market Players Dynamic Spine Inc., Applied Spine Technologies Inc., Stryker Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic Inc., Globus Medical Inc., Synthes AG, Johnson & Johnson, Innovative Spinal Technologies Inc., Zimmer Inc, among others. Key Segment By Disc Type, By Material, By Design, By End User and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

Cervical Total Disc Replacement Device Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global cervical total disc replacement device market is segmented based on the disc type, material, design, end user, and region.

Based on the end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, private clinics, and others. The hospital's segment held the largest market share in 2021 and it is expected to continue the same pattern during the forecast period. The growth in the segment is attributed to the presence of a vast number of hospitals, especially those dealing in orthopedic surgeries. Moreover, the insurance provides coverage for the predominant hospital procedures. On the other hand, the ambulatory surgical centers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

The segmental growth is owing to the numerous policies adopted by nations like the US, which encourage patients to use ASCs. Additionally, the American rescue plan has given the ASCs segment higher attention. The US government projects that using the ASC model will save about $32 billion by 2022.

The global Cervical Total Disc Replacement Device market is segmented as follows:

By Disc Type

Metal on Metal

Metal on Biocompatible

By Material

Polyethylene

Stainless Steel

Titanium

Cobalt-Chrome

Polycrystalline Diamond

Others

By Design

Constrained

Semi-Constrained

Un-Constrained

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Private Clinics

Others

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Cervical Total Disc Replacement Device market include -

Dynamic Spine Inc.

Applied Spine Technologies Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

Medtronic Inc.

Globus Medical Inc.

Synthes AG

Johnson & Johnson

Innovative Spinal Technologies Inc.

Zimmer Inc.

The market is expected to rise as a result of technological developments, rising product approval rates, company and product acquisitions by major players, and other factors.

Based on the disc type, the metal on biocompatible is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

Based on the material, the cobalt-chrome held a substantial market share in 2021.

Based on region, the North American region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Disc Type, By Material, By Design, By End User and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

North America holds the largest market share in the global cervical total disc replacement device market. The higher percentage of the aging population living in this region is anticipated to boost global market growth. Besides, the Asia Pacific is emerging as the second largest market for cervical total disc replacement as healthcare industries are growing at a faster rate, which in turn may fuel the global cervical total disc replacement device market. In addition, China and India are major competitors in the global cervical total disc replacement device market. Moreover, rising government funding and a large pool of patients are expected to propel the global market growth in the future.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In October 2022, Centinel Spine®, LLC, a leading global medical device company addressing cervical and lumbar spinal disease through anterior surgical access, announced the continued expansion of the availability of the prodisc® Cervical Total Disc Replacement (TDR) portfolio that allows the disc to be matched to patient anatomy. In July, the company received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for 1-level indications for prodisc C Vivo, prodisc C SK, and prodisc C Nova. Along with the currently available prodisc C implant, which remains the most studied TDR technology, Centinel Spine now has the broadest offering in the world of cervical TDR solutions to address surgeon preference and individual patient anatomy.

