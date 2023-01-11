Security Labels Market Analysis by Size and Share to Exceed $39.6 Billion by 2030, At a CAGR 5.5% in Global Packaging Sector

[290 + Pages Research Study] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Security Labels Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 24.5 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow about USD 39.6 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 5.5% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Avery Dennison Corporation, 3M, CCL Industries, Honeywell International Inc., UPM, OpSec, Brady Worldwide Inc., Holosafe Security Labels, Star Label Products, DATA LABEL, Watson Label Products, Covectra Inc., MEGA FORTRIS GROUP, Label Lock, All4Labels Smart + Secure GmbH, Smartrac Technology GmbH, Invengo Technology Pte. Ltd, CILS International, Tamperguard, among others.

According to Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "Security Labels Market By Product Type (Reels And Sheets), By Composition Type (Adhesive, Face Stock, And Release Liner), By Identification Type (RFID, Bar Code And Holographic), By Industry Vertical (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Consumer Durables, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Security Labels Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 24.5 billion in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 39.6 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.5% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

What are Security Labels? How big is the Security Labels Industry?

Security Labels Report Coverage & Overview:

Security labels are packaging products that resemble stickers and are attached to the overall packaging to safeguard the contents of the package and reassure customers that they have not been tampered with. Due to their numerous protective and instructional features, these labels also guard against product theft from warehouses or retail locations. Readers of these security labels supply the specific details on each piece of content, including its origin and contents. In contrast, if a product is being stolen, the devices installed at the entry and exit gates of many retail establishments scan the item and determine if the labels were removed at the cash register or not.

Security labels are used to protect products and packaging from tampering, counterfeiting, and diversion. They can also be used to track and trace products through the supply chain, providing greater visibility and control.

Global Security Labels Market: Growth Dynamics

The global security labels market is expected to grow at a significant rate due to increasing concerns about product authenticity and the need to protect brands against counterfeiting.

In the upcoming years, the global security labels market will develop due to rising demand from the food & beverage industry and the retail sector. The market benefits from the e-commerce sector's rapid growth. Future market growth may also be accelerated by other end-use industries like consumer durables, electronics, and logistics. In addition, it is expected that the market would grow in the future due to population growth and changing lifestyles. In the near future, high demand for electronics, healthcare, and pharmaceutical products could accelerate market expansion.

The market for security labels is primarily driven by rising awareness of the need for protection against fraudulent information and the validity of product details. The consumer durables sector's enormous demand for security labels will fuel the expansion of the global market in the ensuing years.

Some of the key factors driving the growth of the global security labels market include the increasing adoption of security labels in various end-use industries, such as food and beverages, healthcare, automotive, and electronics. Security labels help to ensure the authenticity and integrity of products, prevent counterfeiting and diversion, and increase consumer trust in brands.

Another key driver for the market is the increasing adoption of RFID technology, which provides real-time tracking and monitoring of products and can help to improve supply chain efficiency.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 24.5 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 39.6 billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.5% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2030 Key Market Players Avery Dennison Corporation, 3M, CCL Industries, Honeywell International Inc., UPM, OpSec, Brady Worldwide, Inc., Holosafe Security Labels, Star Label Products, DATA LABEL, Watson Label Products, Covectra, Inc., MEGA FORTRIS GROUP, Label Lock, All4Labels Smart + Secure GmbH, Smartrac Technology GmbH, Invengo Technology Pte. Ltd, CILS International, and Tamperguard, among others. Key Segment By product type, By application, By end-use industry, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Get Infographics: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/content/uploadedimages/global-security-labels-market.png

Security Labels Market: Segmentation Analysis

Global security labels market can be segmented based on different criteria such as product type, technology, application, and geography.

Product type segmentation includes tamper evident labels, void labels, destructible labels, and others. Tamper evident labels are used to indicate any attempt to remove or tamper with the label, while void labels change appearance when removed, making it obvious that tampering has occurred. Destructible labels, as the name suggests, are designed to break into small pieces when an attempt is made to remove them, making it difficult to reuse the label.

Technology segmentation includes RFID, barcode, and others. RFID (Radio-Frequency Identification) is a wireless technology that uses radio waves to identify and track tags attached to objects, while barcode is a method of representing data using a series of bars and spaces of different widths.

Application segmentation includes food and beverages, healthcare, automotive, electronics, and others. Security labels are used in a wide range of industries to ensure the authenticity and integrity of products, and to prevent counterfeiting and tampering.

The global Security Labels market is segmented as follows:

The global security labels market can be segmented by product type, application, and end-use industry.

By product type,

Tamper evident labels

Barcode labels

RFID labels

Biometric labels

Others (hologram labels, smart labels, etc.)

By application,

Product authentication

Brand protection

Supply chain management

Asset tracking and management

Others (access control, etc.)

By end-use industry,

Pharmaceuticals

Food and beverage

Healthcare

Cosmetics and personal care

Electronics

Automotive

Others (government and defense, banking and finance, retail, etc.)

It is worth noting that the specific segments and sub-segments in the security labels market may vary depending on the source of the market data and the criteria used to define the segments.

Security Labels Market By Product Type (Reels And Sheets), By Composition Type (Adhesive, Face Stock, And Release Liner), By Identification Type (RFID, Bar Code And Holographic), By Industry Vertical (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Consumer Durables, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Security Labels market include -

Avery Dennison Corporation

3M

CCL Industries

Honeywell International Inc.

UPM

OpSec

Brady Worldwide Inc.

Holosafe Security Labels

Star Label Products

DATA LABEL

Watson Label Products

Covectra Inc.

MEGA FORTRIS GROUP

Label Lock

All4Labels Smart + Secure GmbH

Smartrac Technology GmbH

Invengo Technology Pte. Ltd

CILS International

Tamperguard

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Security Labels market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 5.5% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Security Labels market size was valued at around US$ 24.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 39.6 billion by 2030.

The main factor driving the demand growth for security labels is the expansion of the food and beverage industry, which is fuelled by the rise in packaged goods demand.

The increasing adoption of RFID technology, which provides real-time tracking and monitoring of products and can help to improve supply chain efficiency.

Based on the identification type, the barcode segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021.

Based on the application, the food & beverages segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

Based on region, the Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Security Labels industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Security Labels Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Security Labels Industry?

What segments does the Security Labels Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Security Labels Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By product type, By application, By end-use industry, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global security labels market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share owing to developing the industrial network in this region. China is expected to emerge as the largest consumer of security labels due to the highest demand from the food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, and consumer durables industries. India and Brazil are other regional segments that accounted for significant growth in the security labels market. The increasing population and disposable income in these regions are anticipated to witness growth in the future. Besides, North America is projected to be the fastest-growing market due to increasing awareness of the authenticity of information among people.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In April 2019, the leader in information and authentication services, Authentix, recently announced that it had acquired Security Print Solutions Limited ("SPS") through Authentix Limited, a company established in the United Kingdom. SPS, established in the UK, is a market leader in offering high-security print solutions to a wide range of international customers. High-security tax stamps, a variety of security labels, and other papers, including proprietary and multi-layered security technologies, are only a few of the company's widely varying product offerings. SPS has been at the forefront of creating novel, patentable processes for more than 30 years, fusing print innovation with cutting-edge technology and years of skill. Through this acquisition, the company expanded the range of services it offers to clients who need brand protection while also growing the help it provides for government tax recovery programs.

In September 2021, a Digital Security Label (DSL) was introduced by U-Nica, a Swiss firm that specializes in digital trademark protection, to give brand owners cost-effective technology that enables them to safeguard and trace their products using a cloud-based management system. DSL is a customizable adhesive label that interacts with the product and packaging and permits uninterrupted manufacture. A scryptoTRACE code, serialization, and PixelCloud are its three main components.

Overall, the global security labels market is a rapidly evolving space with a lot of opportunities for growth, but it is important for companies to stay up-to-date with the latest market trends and technology developments to be successful.

