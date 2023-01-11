NeoGames’ Pariplay expands further in New Jersey following Resorts deal

The leading aggregator will enable Pariplay’s proprietary games and selected third-party content to go live with the online arm of the Atlantic City institution

/EIN News/ -- LUXEMBOURG, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoGames S.A. (Nasdaq: NGMS) (“NeoGames” or the “Company”), a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery and iGaming solutions, announced today that its subsidiary Pariplay has partnered with Resorts Digital Gaming, the online arm of Resorts Casino and Hotel – the first casino in Atlantic City – in a deal that will see the online brand take a collection of proprietary and third-party content via the Fusion® platform.



Tsachi Maimon, President of NeoGames, said: “The strides we have made in North America in 2022 has been outstanding, and we’re delighted to add another strong casino brand to our retinue of partners in Resorts. We’ve worked extremely hard this year to bring our fantastic portfolio to as many brands and players as possible and it has been a very successful period for us.”

Ed Andrewes, CEO of Resorts Digital Gaming, said: “Pariplay’s Fusion® platform combines some of the most innovative and exciting games in the market, from a whole host of leading providers including Wizard Games, and we are excited to be able to offer them to our players.”

Resorts Digital customers will be able to enjoy a plethora of titles from Wizard Games including successful localized titles as Spirit of Mustang and Wolf Riches. Aggregated content from some of the world’s most sought-after studios will also be made available.

Pariplay’s footprint across North America continues to grow, with the provider being approved to operate in five of the six jurisdictions in the United States that have regulated online gaming, as well as seven Canadian provinces.

The Fusion® aggregation platform provides a unified, single approach to content delivery with an offering of over 14,000 games from 80+ suppliers and a special focus on providing greater efficiencies and exceptional ROI for operators.

About NeoGames

NeoGames is a technology-driven innovator and a global leader of iLottery and iGaming solutions and services for regulated lotteries and gaming operators. The Company offers its customers a full-service suite of solutions, including proprietary technology platforms, two dedicated game studios with an extensive portfolio of engaging games – one in lottery and one in casino games, and a range of value-added services. The recent strategic acquisition of Aspire Global Group enables NeoGames to offer the most comprehensive portfolio across iLottery, an innovative sports betting platform from BtoBet, an advanced content aggregation solution from Pariplay, and a complete set of B2B Gaming tech and Managed Services. NeoGames remains an instrumental partner to its customers worldwide, as it works to maximize their revenue potential through various offerings, including regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization. NeoGames strives to be the long-term partner of choice for its customers, empowering them to deliver enjoyable and profitable programs to their players, generate more revenue, and maximize proceeds to governments and good causes.

About Resorts Digital Gaming

Resorts Digital Gaming LLC is the digital arm of Resorts Casino Hotel, an Atlantic City favorite offering world-class casino action and sports betting in a relaxed environment that keeps the focus on fun. Resorts Casino Hotel made history as the first American casino outside of Nevada and Resorts Digital Gaming has continued the revolution by offering the most comprehensive online casino in New Jersey. Boasting hundreds of online slots and table games, live dealer games and virtual sports —all through an integrated single sign-on, Resorts Digital Gaming continues to raise the benchmark for iGaming in New Jersey.

Forward-looking statement:

