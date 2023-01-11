Globally Smart Thermostat Market is Anticipated to Grow $6.4 billion by 2026

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Thermostat Market by Product (Connected, Learning, Standalone), Connectivity Technology (Wireless, Wired), Installation Type (New Installation, Retrofit Installation), Vertical (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and Region- 2026", The market has a promising growth potential due to emergence of IoT-enabled HVAC systemsas the combination of the HVAC industry and IoT provide superior customer-centric services and enabled remote appliance control. Increasing adoption of smart homes; government regulations pertaining to increase energy efficiency of buildings; and surging adoption of smart home voice assistants are among the major factors driving the growth of the smart thermostat market.

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=266618794

Smart Thermostat Market Scope of the Report

Report Metric Details Estimated Value USD 2.5 Billion Project Value USD 6.4 Billion CAGR 20.8% Years considered to provide market size 2017–2026 Segments Covered Products, Connectivity Technology, Installation Type, Vertical, and Geography Geographies Covered North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW Companies Covered Alphabet (Google Nest) (US), Emerson Electric (US), Honeywell International (US), Lennox International (US), Ecobee (Canada), Carrier Corporation (US), Johnson Controls (Lux Products) (Ireland), Legrand (Netatmo) (France), Resideo Technologies (US), Siemens (Germany), Trane Technologies (Ireland), Control4 Corporation (US), Nortek Control (US), Tado (Germany), Alarm.com (US), Bosch Thermotechnology (Germany), Centrica Hive (UK), Cielo Wigle (US), Climote (Ireland), Empowered Homes (MYSA) (Canada), Eve Systems (Germany), MRCOOL (US), Radio Thermostat Company of America (US), Salus Controls (UK), Vine Connected (US), VIvint (US), Zen Ecosystems (US)

“Browse in-depth TOC on "Smart Thermostat Industry"­­­­­­­­

250 – Tables

67 – Figures

250 – Pages

Alphabet (Google Nest)

Google Nest is one of the key players in the smart thermostat market. It has adopted the strategy of product launches to gain a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in October 2020, it introduced Nest Thermostat. The company was acquired by Google Inc. in 2014, which helped the former to benefit from the wide geographical reach of its parent company and increase its customer base across the world. The company has a very strong image in the thermostat market. The strong R&D capabilities of Google ensure the company’s leading position in the future.

Honeywell International

A diversified product portfolio helps the company to cater to a wide customer base. Also, a strong financial performance in the Building Technologies segment is expected to strengthen the position of the company in the smart thermostat market. The huge R&D expenditure of USD 2.6 billion in 2019 and similar investments in the past ensure the company’s technological edge in the thermostat market. Honeywell International has licensed its Honeywell Home brand through a long-term license agreement to Resideo to allow the latter to market its smart thermostats for home automation. Resideo is an independent public company spun-off from Honeywell in November 2018. Honeywell International focuses on sales by taking advantage of its wide geographic reach and brand name. The company brings world-class products and services to the market at an affordable price. The expansion strategy of the company also helps it to increase its customer base across the world, including in emerging economies such as India and China, which would also allow it to generate higher profit.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=266618794

This research report segments the smart thermostat market based on products, connectivity technology, installation type, vertical and geography.

Smart Thermostat Market By Products:

Connected Smart thermostat

Learning Smart Thermostat

Standalone Smart Thermostat

Market By Connectivity Technology

Wireless Network Wi-Fi Zigbee Z-wave Bluetooth

Wired Network

Market By Installation Type

New Installation

Retrofit Installation

Market By Vertical

Residential

Commercial Retail Offices Educational Instatitutes Hospitality Centers Hospitals

Industrial

Market Developments

In December 2020, Carrier launched an updated zoning sensor to be used with its flagship Infinity System. The sensor provides homeowners with a wall control featuring a new, contemporary design, with the ability to control an individual zone in an Infinity zoning system..

In October 2020, Google Nest launched a new version of Nest Thermostat. By using AI, it keeps homes comfortable while helping people save energy and identify issues with their eligible HVAC systems.

In September 2020, Eni gas e luce and tado formed a partnership in which the latter’s smart thermostat solution will be a part of Eni gas e luce’s smart home offerings for the Italian market, strengthening the brand’s energy efficiency offerings.

In February 2020, Resideo expanded to a new, state-of-the-art technical center in Lotte. With this step, Resideo underscores its commitment to the region. The new technical center will be the work area of various development departments in Lotte that specialize in measuring and testing safety devices for globally operating boiler manufacturers.

In January 2020, Carrier partnered with ecobee to offer co-branded versions of the ecobee3 lite Pro and ecobee SmartThermostat Pro with voice control. These thermostats offer homeowners a new way to experience personalized comfort and enhanced energy savings at home. Related Report:

The European Smart Home Market by Product (Lighting Controls, Security & Access Controls, HVAC Controls, Smart Speakers, Smart Kitchens, Home Appliances, Home Healthcare), Software & Service (Proactive, Behavioral) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027 The Smart Home Market by Product (Lighting Control, Security & Access Control, HVAC Control, Smart Speaker, Smart Kitchen, Smart Furniture), Software & Services, Sales Channel, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com