Dermatology Devices Market Size & Share to Surpass $ 23.43 Billion by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research analyses that the Dermatology Devices Market which was growing at a value of $ 12.19 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of $ 23.43 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period of 2022-2028.



Dermatology Devices Market study by Vantage Market Research provides details about the market dynamics affecting the dermatology devices market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years. The dermatology devices market research report is absolutely fair and clear research report designed by masters by using top-notch research techniques and tools. SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis helps to find out the threats, opportunities, strength, and weakness present in the dermatology devices market. The report is a careful examination of the dermatology devices market and gives bits of knowledge about noteworthy techniques, scope, chronicled data, and accurate data of the general market. It moreover joins foreseen bits of knowledge that are evaluated with the assistance of a sensible game plan of frameworks and speculations.

Market Dynamics :

Drivers:

Increasing Demand from Millennial Population

In the last 10 years, the market has witnessed several changes in the consumer’s behaviour and buying patterns. Today, millennial men are paying more attention to their need before buying the product. This has become visible due to considerable shift in the lifestyle as people have become employed more than ever, which has increased the consumption of dermatological devices. Apart from this, they have become more active on social media than ever and everybody wants to look good on the platforms like Instagram, Snapchat, and Facebook, among others. Thus, the device used in application for hair removal, skin rejuvenation, acne, psoriasis, and tattoo removal, wrinkle removal and skin resurfacing, body contouring and fat removal, vascular and pigmented lesion removal, warts, skin tags, and weight management is increasing. Ultimately driving the market growth over the forecast period.

List of Prominent Players in the Dermatology Devices Market:

Alma Lasers Ltd.

Cutera Inc.

Cynosure Inc.

Lumenis Ltd.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.

Gen Inc.

Bruker Corporation

Carl Zeiss

Genesis Biosystems Inc.

HEINE OPTOTECHNIK GMBH & CO. KG

Michelson Diagnostics Ltd.

Photo medex Inc.

Recent Developments:

August 2021: STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. completed the acquisition of the U.S. dermatology business of Ra Medical. This acquisition provided STRATA an opportunity to immediately market its full business solution to Ra Medical’s existing customer base of 400 dermatology practices.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. completed the acquisition of the U.S. dermatology business of Ra Medical. This acquisition provided STRATA an opportunity to immediately market its full business solution to Ra Medical’s existing customer base of 400 dermatology practices. October 2019: HEINE launched two new dermatoscopes, the DELTA 30 and DELTAone, which have fully optimized achromatic optical systems that ensure crystal clear images.

Segmentation of the Global Dermatology Devices Market:

Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Type Dermatoscopes Microscopes Imaging Devices

Dermatology Treatment Devices Type Light Therapy Devices Lasers Electrosurgical Equipment Liposuction Devices Microdermabrasion Devices Cryotherapy Devices

Dermatology Diagnostic Application Skin Cancer Diagnosis Other Diagnostic Applications

Dermatology Diagnostic Application Hair Removal Skin Rejuvenation Acne, Psoriasis, and Tattoo Removal Wrinkle Removal and Skin Resurfacing Body Contouring and Fat Removal Vascular and Pigmented Lesion Removal Warts, Skin Tags, and Weight Management Others

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





Increasing Number of Companies Offering Gender Specific Product

With the growing awareness about the available products for their grooming. This is increasing the demand for acne, psoriasis, and tattoo removal and body contouring and fat removal devices. Along with this, the skin cancer incidences is also increasing. Thus, increasing the demand for skin cancer diagnosis devices. Hence, the demand for devices such as dermatoscopes, microscopes, light therapy devices, lasers, electrosurgical equipment, liposuction devices, imaging devices among others is increasing. Thus, ultimately propelling the market growth over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis :

North America Holds Maximum Market Share

North America is expected to dominate the growth of Dermatology Devices Market in 2021. The major driving factors for the market are improvement in healthcare infrastructure, services across developing countries, and rise in health awareness among the people in region. Additionally, presence of major players in the region engaged in markets in the region is further propelling the market growth over the forecast period.

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 12.19 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 23.43 Billion CAGR 11.5% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028 Key Players Alma Lasers Ltd., Cutera Inc., Cynosure Inc., Lumenis Ltd., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., Gen Inc., Bruker Corporation, Carl Zeiss, Genesis Biosystems Inc., HEINE OPTOTECHNIK GMBH & CO. KG, Michelson Diagnostics Ltd., Photomedex Inc.

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

