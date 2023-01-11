iCAD Announces Board of Directors Transition

Dana Brown named Executive Chair of the Board

/EIN News/ -- NASHUA, N.H., Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today announced the appointment of Dana Brown as Executive Chair of the Board of Directors. Ms. Brown has been a non-executive board member since February 2022. Prior to joining iCAD’s board, Ms. Brown was the Senior Vice President, Chief Strategy and Operations Officer for Susan G. Komen®, the world’s leading nonprofit breast cancer advocacy organization.



“Looking ahead into 2023, key new strategic partnerships with leading organizations such as Google Health , Radiology Partners , the largest radiology practice in the country, and Solis Mammography , the largest independent provider of mammography and breast health services in the U.S., will be important to our continued growth, and we look forward to incorporating Ms. Brown’s unique insights as we work together to positively impact women’s lives around the world,” said iCAD’s President and CEO, Stacey Stevens. “I would also like to thank Timothy Irish for his significant contribution to the Company as Chairman of the Board of Directors over the past year, as he has worked closely with me to close some of the most meaningful partnerships in the company’s history. I look forward to continuing to work with him as part of the Board going forward, and as we continue to execute on our mission to elevate the quality of breast cancer screening worldwide.”

“I am honored and excited to continue to work alongside our President and CEO, Ms. Stevens, and the talented and passionate iCAD team, in this truly innovative organization,” said Ms. Brown. “iCAD’s people and its technology are valuable in the fight to improve outcomes and save more lives, and I look forward to working with the team to further the Company’s growth.”

A 30-year technology industry veteran, Ms. Brown is currently a strategic advisor at Susan G. Komen. She previously served as Senior Vice President, Chief Strategy and Operations Officer at Susan G. Komen and Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Officer at United Way Worldwide. Ms. Brown was also a founding team member of multiple successful ventures including co-founder and CMO for MetaSolv Software, CEO of Ipsum Networks and spent the early years of her career at Texas Instruments and Arthur Andersen.

