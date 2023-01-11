VoIP-Pal’s Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Amazon Remains in the Western District of Texas

Amazon’s petition for writ of mandamus was denied by the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit

/EIN News/ -- WACO, Texas, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VoIP-Pal.com Inc. (“VoIP-Pal”, “Company”) (OTCQB: VPLM) is pleased to announce the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit (CAFC) denied Amazon’s Petition for Writ of Mandamus challenging the decision of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas (WDTX) in Case No. 6:21-cv-00668-ADA to deny transfer of the case to the Northern District of California.



In a unanimous order released on January 9, 2023, upholding the decision made by the district court, the three-judge panel of the CAFC stated, “[t]he [district] court considered all the relevant factors and made reasonable findings based on the record.”

The CAFC’s order can be viewed here.

Recent Legal Developments

December 1, 2022: the Company announced that Judge Donato stayed all of the pending VoIP-Pal patent litigations in the Northern District of California and terminated the pending motions for judgment on the pleadings under 35 U.S.C. § 101 without prejudice to refiling after the January 26, 2023 status conferences. The cases are Case Nos. 3:21-cv-5275, 3:21-cv-9773, 3:22-cv-3199, 3:19-cv-3202, 3:22-cv-4279, and 3:22-cv-5419. Link to news

December 22, 2022: VoIP-Pal announced the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) denied institution of all four petitions for Inter Partes Review (IPR) filed by Google against the Company's two Mobile Gateway Patents. On December 19, 2022, IPR2022-01072, and IPR2022-01073, filed against Patent No. 8,630,234; and IPR2022-01074, and IPR2022-01075, filed against Patent No. 10,880,721 were denied institution by the PTAB. Link to news

December 28, 2022: the Company announced the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) denied institution of all four petitions for Inter Partes Review (IPR) filed by Amazon and T-Mobile against the Company's two Mobile Gateway Patents. On December 22, 2022, IPR2022-01178, and IPR2022-01179, filed against Patent No. 8,630,234; and IPR2022-01180, and IPR2022-01181, filed against Patent No. 10,880,721 were denied institution by the PTAB. To date VoIP-Pal.com has successfully defeated 20 IPR challenges against 8 of its patents by Amazon, T-Mobile, Google, Apple, AT&T and Unified Patents. Link to news

January 9, 2023: the Company announced they received a favorable result in the Claim Construction Hearing that was held on January 4, 2023, in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas (WDTX) in VoIP-Pal’s cases versus Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd et al 6:21-cv-01246-ADA-JTG. Link to news

Emil Malak, CEO of VoIP-Pal stated, “We are very pleased that the appellate court has upheld the district court’s decision to keep the case in Waco, and with the recent developments that have transpired. This has been a long legal process that we hope to bring to a fair conclusion soon. Patience is a virtue.”