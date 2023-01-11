Accuhealth Wins 2022 BIG Innovation Award for Remote Patient Monitoring Technology

Industry leader in remote patient monitoring recognized for innovative technology to meet the changing needs of healthcare providers

/EIN News/ -- MCALLEN, Texas, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accuhealth today announced it has been named a winner in the 2023 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group.

Accuhealth delivers remote patient monitoring (RPM) solutions to clinics and enterprises and is the only RPM vendor with a full suite of easy-to-use, 4G cellular-connected devices for patients enabling physicians to track real-time biometric data from the comfort of the patient's home. Accuhealth's proprietary AI-enhanced software Evelyn provides a dashboard of data serving as the central hub between providers and patients. Evelyn predictively analyzes patient behaviors, speech, and response time, which, coupled with sentiment analytics, will profile patient conversations and rank patients based on criticality of attention required by physicians — proving crucial to further reducing hospital visits and total cost of care.

"We are proud to be recognized by the Business Intelligence Group for our work in healthcare and artificial intelligence, which have resulted in significant cost savings and better health outcomes. Accuhealth is America's largest provider of remote patient monitoring services due in large part to our ability to innovate, correlate and produce actionable results for both patients and providers," said Accuhealth CEO Stephen Samson. "Innovation is an integral part of our business strategy as a fully managed, turnkey remote patient monitoring solution. This award belongs to the entire Accuhealth team, whose hard work and commitment to developing groundbreaking new technology and bringing new ideas to life continues to impress me. We are excited to be seen as innovators in healthcare technology and have some BIG announcements coming in 2023."

"Innovation is 'business critical' in today's society," said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "We are thrilled to be honoring Accuhealth as they are leading by example and improving the lives of so many."

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteered their time and expertise to score submissions.

About Accuhealth

Accuhealth empowers physicians with the right data to stay ahead of negative health outcomes to keep patients healthy, happy, and out of the hospital. Founded in 2018, Accuhealth is a leading healthcare technology provider of turn-key remote patient monitoring solutions worldwide, providing hardware, software, and first-line 24/7/365 clinical monitoring to physicians with real-time vital information and AI-enhanced data. Accuhealth's services yield improved outcomes, increased patient satisfaction, reduced costs for payers, and increased revenue for clinics. Accuhealth's touchpoints as a service has set a new standard of care, making remote monitoring simple to use and easy to understand for both patients and providers. Remote patient monitoring and chronic care management made easy and done right. Visit www.accuhealth.tech for more information.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

Contact Information:

Carla McCormick

PR Coordinator, Accuhealth

info@accuhealth.tech

(213) 270-1175



Related Images











Image 1: Accuhealth logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment