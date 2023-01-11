Nerdio Appoints CPTO, CPO to Drive New Period of Product Development and Company Growth

Suresh Thirunavukkarasu joins as Chief Product and Technology Officer; Andy Baker promoted to Chief People Officer; Susan Driscoll joins as VP, Customer Success

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHICAGO – January 11, 2023 – Nerdio, the premier solution for organizations of all sizes looking to deploy virtual desktops leveraging native Microsoft technologies, today announces the additions of Suresh Thirunavukkarasu and Andy Baker to the company’s executive leadership team. Baker has been promoted to Chief People Officer and Thirunavukkarasu joins the company as Chief Product and Technology Officer.

In addition to staffing changes at the executive level, Nerdio has brought on Susan Driscoll as VP, Customer Success, to build out the company’s customer success organization. Details of each executives’ career background and position responsibilities include:

Suresh Thirunavukkarasu , Chief Product and Technology Officer is responsible for Nerdio’s product, engineering, partner solutions, and support functions. An accomplished business and technology executive, Thirunavukkarasu joins with 20+ years of experience in product management, marketing, and IT from VMware, Cisco, and Yubico. Prior to Nerdio, he was Chief Product Officer at Yubico, where he led product management, business strategy, and technical documentation. During his time with the company, he was instrumental in growing the business by 300%, pivoting the company into a recurring revenue model, and building multiple hardware and software products, including a multi-tenant SaaS platform.

Andy Baker, Chief People Officer is responsible for Nerdio's development and execution of HR programs related to talent acquisition and onboarding, training, corporate culture, employee retention and relations, and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). He has led Nerdio's HR function since 2016, supporting the company's official incorporation in 2020 and subsequent growth. Baker has held multiple senior HR leadership roles in organizations of all sizes, ranging from Fortune 100 companies to small startups. Additionally, he has been a trusted HR advisor and consultant in the Chicago area since 2013.

Susan Driscoll, VP, Customer Success is responsible for building out Nerdio's customer success organization to best serve Nerdio's partners and enterprise customers and expand Nerdio's customer and partner base. Driscoll joins Nerdio having most recently served five years at VMware in customer-facing account management roles.

Under Thirunavukkarasu, Nerdio will bring new and exciting capabilities to the Nerdio Manager products in 2023 allowing MSPs and enterprises to unify, optimize, and streamline the management of Azure Virtual Desktop, Windows 365, physical endpoints, and Windows applications at scale. Announced last month alongside its Series B investment of $117M by Updata Partners, Nerdio plans to double its headcount over the next year. Baker will be instrumental in attracting and training top talent, cultivating and reinforcing company culture, and ensuring Nerdio delivers on its DEI initiatives.

“It is amazing to look at all Andy has accomplished, and helped us to accomplish, as we’ve grown to serve new markets and use cases. He has believed in this company and our vision from the very beginning,” said Vadim Vladimirskiy, CEO and co-founder, Nerdio. “Today we have staff, customers, and partners all over the world and are able to bring on top tech talent like Suresh and Susan amid a competitive hiring market. We are excited about what this year holds in store for Nerdio with these driven and effective leaders on board.”

Nerdio currently is hiring for open positions related to marketing, sales, and product. Interested applicants can learn more via the company’s Careers page at https://getnerdio.com/careers-nerdio/.

About Nerdio

Nerdio adds value on top of the powerful capabilities in Azure Virtual Desktop, Windows 365, and Microsoft Intune by delivering hundreds of features that simplify management, ensure efficient operations, and lower Azure compute and storage costs by up to 80% via automation and license optimization. Leveraging Nerdio, MSPs can manage customers’ cloud environments through streamlined, multi-tenant, workflow-powered technology that allows them to create and grow cloud-based recurring revenues. Enterprise IT professionals can deliver and maintain a wide range of virtual Windows endpoints across hybrid workforces with ease and fine-tune end-user computing (EUC) approaches for maximum effectiveness using powerful monitoring and analytics capabilities. For more information, please visit www.getnerdio.com.

