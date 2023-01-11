Iowa STEM Scale-Up Funding Again Available for Drone Education

/EIN News/ -- BOISE, Idaho, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCS Edventures!, Inc., (PCSV) a leading provider of K-12 Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education programs and drone products, today announced that as of January 9, 2023, the Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council has begun accepting applications for educators to receive access to highly-vetted STEM programs, including its Discover Drones program for middle and high school students.



Mike Bledsoe, President of PCS Edventures commented, "We are proud to partner with the Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council for a second year in a row to further their mission of increasing student interest and achievement in STEM across all demographics. We believe that our programs excel in capturing student interest and fueling their passion for STEM.”

“The first priority established by Iowa’s STEM Council a decade ago was that all children, regardless of geography or demography, will have access to top-notch STEM learning opportunities. The means for achieving that priority, the Scale-Up Program, was launched in 2012 and has steadily grown in reach and impact,” said Jeff Weld, executive director of the Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council. “Today, educators, learners and communities have a powerful and trusted mechanism for vetting and trying out the best STEM teaching tools out there, second to no one in terms of access.”

The Iowa STEM Scale-Up program is open to both formal and informal educators. Those who successfully apply for Discover Drones will receive comprehensive curriculum resources, top-quality educational drone equipment, a paid two-day professional development workshop and ongoing support from PCS Edventures. All educators are invited to attend a free informational webinar on January 31, 2023 at 4pm Central Time and to visit iowastem.org/scale-up-application to submit an application.

PCS Edventures!, Inc. (OTCPK: PCSV) is a Boise, Idaho company that designs and delivers technology-rich products and services for the K-12 market that develop 21st-century skills. PCS programs emphasize experiential learning in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM). https://edventures.com/ .



