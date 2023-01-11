Clene Nanomedicine Announces Participation in Renmark Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series on January 18 and January 23

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clene Inc. (Nasdaq: CLNN) (along with its subsidiaries, “Clene”) and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company today announced that it will participate in Renmark Financial Communications Inc.’s Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series on January 18 and January 23. The Company welcomes stakeholders, investors, and other interested parties to register and attend these free live events.



Rob Etherington, Chief Executive Officer, and Morgan Brown, Chief Financial Officer, will deliver the latest investor presentation followed by a live Q&A session. Individuals can register by using the link below. As a reminder, registration for the live events may be limited but access to the replays will be posted to the Company’s Investor website within a few days of the events.

REGISTER HERE AND EVENT DETAILS:

January 18, 2023 – 2 pm E.T., https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/events/renmark-virtual-non-deal-roadshow-nasdaq-clnn-2023-01-18-120000

January 23, 2023 – Noon E.T., https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/events/renmark-virtual-non-deal-roadshow-nasdaq-clnn-2023-01-23-120000

To ensure smooth connectivity, please access this link using the latest version of Google Chrome.

About Clene

Clene is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on revolutionizing the treatment of neurodegenerative disease by targeting energetic failure, an underlying cause of many neurological diseases. The company is based in Salt Lake City, Utah, with R&D and manufacturing operations in Maryland. For more information, please visit www.clene.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the “safe harbor” provisions created by those laws. Clene’s forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our or our management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding our future operations. In addition, any statements that refer to future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent our views as of the date of this document and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date.

Contacts:

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

James R. Kautz: jkautz@renmarkfinancial.com

Tel.: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680

www.renmarkfinancial.com