Capsa Healthcare Acquires Tryten Technologies to Strengthen Its Leadership Position in Mobile Computing

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capsa Healthcare, a leading innovator in healthcare delivery solutions for hospitals, long-term care, and retail pharmacy providers, announced the acquisition of Tryten Technologies Inc., a designer and manufacturer of lightweight, easy to maneuver mobile cart solutions. Tryten is based in Langley, British Columbia.



Capsa’s purchase of Tryten is the company’s second major brand acquisition in the last year, and strategically addresses several healthcare industry trends. Today’s hospitals and clinics are striving to provide expanded virtual care, improved patient engagement and efficient mobility for small medical devices; Capsa now has the widest product portfolio to support these needs.

Tryten is an industry leader known for thoughtful, simple, slim-profile cart designs to support virtual care and improved patient experience in practically any care setting. In addition, Tryten provides customized cart solutions to medical device companies and healthcare solution providers so they can safely and effectively mobilize their technology devices for better clinical workflows and improved patient care delivery.

Tryten mobile computing carts are applicable for a host of applications including:

Ultrasound

Cardiology

Endoscopy

Tele Stroke

Virtual Interpreting/translation

Patient observation

Electronic health records

Patient registration and vital signs

“After observing the rapid adoption of virtual care and the expanded use of tablets and innovative technologies in healthcare, we decided that now was the right time to invest in expanding Capsa’s point-of-care solutions portfolio,” says Eric Webb, Capsa Healthcare CEO. “Tryten is a fresh, relatively new brand in the mobile workstation space, and we have every reason to believe its inclusion will help our clinical customers deliver the best care to patients in whatever setting they work.”

Understanding that computing workstation needs differ across care environments, Capsa Healthcare offers an extensive portfolio of mobile computing workstations, wall mount arm platforms, and solutions that support modern medication management. Capsa’s breadth of products include its Trio, M38e, MedLink, T7, and SlimCart mobile workstations, as well at its leading V6 wall mount solution. The addition of Tryten’s mobile carts is complementary to Capsa’s point-of-care solutions and opens a new and exciting opportunity to advance both virtual and patient-centered healthcare delivery.

“Tryten and Capsa have both worked diligently toward a similar overarching goal to improve the clinician’s ability to efficiently deliver quality care to the patient. Bringing the Tryten product line into Capsa’s portfolio is a natural fit culturally and functionally,” says Tony Janzen, Tryten CEO. “We’re excited for what the future holds as our team joins the expanding Capsa organization.”

About Capsa Healthcare

Capsa Healthcare is a worldwide leader in developing and delivering innovative healthcare solutions for a wide spectrum of care providers. With 60+ years of experience, Capsa Healthcare offers a unique ability to meet the demands of diverse healthcare environments and offers a broad range of products including medication carts, medical carts, mobile computing, and pharmacy automation solutions. Headquartered in Columbus, OH, and with a quickly growing global presence, Capsa Healthcare has 400+ employees with management, sales, and production offices throughout the world. To learn more visit www.capsahealthcare.com or call 800-437-6633.

About Tryten

Tryten Technologies Inc., based in Langley, British Columbia, designs and manufactures lightweight, versatile mobile cart solutions for a wide range of applications including video remote interpreting (VRI), virtual rounding, tele sitting, EHR workstations, and telemedicine. Tryten’s goal is to improve the patient and provider experience while reducing the cost of care, enabling value-based care where and when it is needed most.

Press Contact:

