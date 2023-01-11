First Tellurium Adds Leading Tellurium Expert to Advisory Board

Dr. Paul Spry is one of the world’s top authorities on tellurium.

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, BC, Canada, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL) (OTC: FSTTF) (the “Company” or “First Tellurium”), reports that Dr. Paul Spry, one of the world’s leading authorities on tellurium, has joined the Company’s Advisory Board. Dr. Spry is a Professor of Economic Geology at Iowa State University’s Department of Geological and Atmospheric Sciences. He is a widely recognized expert on the genesis of ore deposits and metamorphosed ore deposits around the world and has coauthored more than 110 refereed papers in international journals. He has also written three books.



“We continue to add world-class talent to our Advisory Board,” said First Tellurium President and CEO Tyrone Docherty. “As we move into an active year at both our Deer Horn and Colorado Klondike tellurium projects, Dr. Spry’s knowledge and experience will give us a huge advantage in exploring two of the world’s top tellurium properties.”

Dr. Spry earned his B.Sc. and M.Sc. degrees from the University of Adelaide, South Australia, and his doctorate at the University of Toronto in 1984.

“You won’t find anyone more knowledgeable about tellurium deposits than Paul Spry,” said First Tellurium advisor and Qualified Person Dr. Lee Groat. “We are extremely fortunate to have his insight as we develop First Tellurium’s properties.”

First Tellurium plans to conduct exploration drilling at the Deer Horn and Klondike projects in 2023. This work will follow up on new discoveries made in the 2022 season. A summary of the 2022 season can be viewed here on First Tellurium’s website.

About First Tellurium Corp.

First Tellurium’s unique business model is to generate revenue and value through mineral discovery, project development, project generation and cooperative access to untapped mineral regions in Indigenous territory with sustainable exploration.

Our Klondike tellurium-gold property in Colorado and polymetallic Deer Horn Project in British Columbia anchor a diversified search for metals, working in alliance with Indigenous peoples, NGOs, governments and leading metals buyers. This is the future of mineral exploration: generating revenue by exploring responsibly and leveraging diverse partnerships.

First Tellurium proudly adheres to and supports the principles and rights set out in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and in particular the fundamental proposition of free, prior and informed consent. First Tellurium is listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange under the symbol “FTEL” and on the OTC under the symbol “FSTTF”. Further information about FTEL and its projects can be found on www.firsttellurium.com.





