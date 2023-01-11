Syneos Health Announces Partnership with Fosun Pharma USA to Launch Serplulimab

Relationship Will Leverage Syneos One Expertise, Accessing Clinical and Commercial Solutions

/EIN News/ -- MORRISVILLE, N.C., Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health® (Nasdaq:SYNH), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, today announced a strategic partnership with Fosun Pharma USA Inc. (“Fosun Pharma USA“), the US-based subsidiary of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. (“Fosun Pharma”; stock code: 600196. SH, 02196. HK). As part of the partnership, Syneos Health will provide Full-Service Commercial support through its Syneos One® team for the launch of Serplulimab, a novel anti-PD-1 antibody for extensive stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC), in the US.

The therapy is the first innovative monoclonal antibody developed by Shanghai Henlius Biotech,Inc. (stock code: 2696.HK) and Fosun Pharma USA has the exclusive right to commercialize Serplulimab in the US upon regulatory approval. Serplulimab has the potential to be the world’s first anti-PD-1 mAb for the first-line treatment of SCLC and is the first asset as part of the partnership with Syneos Health.

Over time, the partnership between the two companies is expected to expand further, continuing to leverage a product development team of experts and full commercial infrastructure within Syneos One to support Fosun Pharma USA’s growth.

“This partnership showcases our ability to provide fit-for-purpose solutions that encompass the entire product development continuum. Our ability to strategize and execute across multiple service lines, including medical affairs and commercial, makes us the premier partner for Fosun Pharma USA,” said Lee Taurman, EVP, Global Head, Syneos One, Syneos Health. “We are strategically supporting the company as its portfolio evolves, working efficiently to optimize Fosun Pharma’s asset portfolio as they expand their Innovative Medicine business in the US.”

Rong Yang, CEO of Fosun Pharma USA and Senior Vice President of Fosun Pharma agreed, “As Fosun Pharma is expanding its innovative medicine presence in the US we are happy to work with industry leader Syneos Health as our strategic partner. Serplulimab is our first innovative medicine asset which is currently in final bridging study stage for ES-SCLC indication in the United States. We look forward to offering the product after regulatory approval to US patients in partnership with Syneos Health.”

Mousumi Sannigrahi, SVP, Head of Commercial, Innovative Medicine, Fosun Pharma USA said, “I am excited about the partnership with Syneos Health and working together to build an innovative commercialization model to best serve our healthcare professionals and patients in today’s changing environment.”

Specifically, for Serplulimab, Syneos Health will provide Medical Affairs, Market Access, Marketing, Sales, and Operations capabilities, as well as staffing, to help Fosun bring new products to market and fill important unmet needs for patients.

Syneos One solutions are unique in the market and can reduce program risk and optimize product development timelines, while maximizing return on investment. Specifically, Syneos One covers the full clinical development, medical affairs and commercialization continuum. These solutions provide small to mid-sized customers with an economic alternative to divesting, out-licensing, or co-promoting assets, and offers large biopharmaceutical customers further opportunity to reduce their fixed-cost infrastructure and can be an alternative approach to developing and promoting non-core and established assets.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health® (Nasdaq:SYNH) is the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization purpose-built to accelerate customer success. We lead with a product development mindset, strategically integrating clinical development, medical affairs and commercial capabilities to address modern market realities.

We bring together a talented team of professionals, who work across more than 110 countries, with a deep understanding of patient and physician behaviors and market dynamics.

Together we share insights, use the latest technologies and apply advanced business practices to speed our customers’ delivery of important therapies to patients.

Syneos Health supports a diverse, equitable and inclusive culture that cares for colleagues, customers, patients, communities and the environment.

To learn more about how we are Shortening the distance from lab to life®, visit syneoshealth.com

About Fosun Pharma USA Inc.

Fosun Pharma USA Inc., a subsidiary of Fosun Pharma, was founded in 2017 and continually works to enhance our existing portfolio of specialty pharmaceutical injectables and to build our pipeline with both innovative and generic pharmaceutical drugs. With strategic manufacturing partnerships around the world, Fosun Pharma USA Inc. delivers high-quality products that comply with international standards.

For more information, please visit our official website: https://fosunpharmausa.com/

About Fosun Pharma

Founded in 1994, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. ("Fosun Pharma"; stock code: 600196. SH, 02196. HK) is a global innovation-driven pharmaceutical and healthcare industry group in China. Fosun Pharma directly operates businesses including pharmaceutical manufacturing, medical devices, medical diagnosis, and healthcare services. As a shareholder of Sinopharm Co., Ltd., Fosun Pharma expands its areas in the pharmaceutical distribution and retail business.

Fosun Pharma is patient-centered and clinical needs-oriented. The company enriches its innovative product pipeline through diversified and multi-level cooperation models such as independent research and development, cooperative development, license-in, and in-depth incubation. Fosun Pharma has formed technological platforms for innovative small molecule drugs, antibody drugs, and cell therapy with a focus on key disease areas including oncology and immunomodulation, metabolism and digestive system, and central nervous system. Fosun Pharma also vigorously explores cutting-edge technologies, such as RNA, oncolytic viruses, gene therapy and PROTAC, to enhance its innovation capabilities.

Guided by the 4IN strategy (Innovation, Internationalization, Integration, and Intelligentization), Fosun Pharma will uphold the development model of “innovation transformation, integrated operation, and steady growth", with the mission of creating shareholder values as well as promoting the global networks through strengthening its innovative R&D and in-licensing ability and enriching its product pipelines. Fosun Pharma will actively promote the digital and physical business layout in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry and is committed to becoming a first-class enterprise in the global mainstream medical and health market.

For more information, please visit our official website: www.fosunpharma.com