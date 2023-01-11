Precision Laser in Easton, PA Upgrades Technology to the Asclepion PicoStar® Picosecond Laser Backed by Astanza

/EIN News/ -- EASTON, Penn., Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision Laser, Easton, Pennsylvania’s leading aesthetic laser provider, has upgraded its nanosecond tattoo removal technology to the Asclepion PicoStar® picosecond laser, backed by Astanza. Since its establishment in 2019, Precision Laser has become a household name in the greater Easton and Lehigh Valley area for advanced laser tattoo removal, laser hair removal, laser facials, pigmented lesion removal, and more. The growing practice is excited to give clients the best treatments with its upgraded laser.



“A lot has changed over the years. We expanded our services and continuously added the latest and greatest technology to produce the best results,” said Jessica Talley, manager. “One thing that’s remained consistent is our dedication to customer comfort and satisfaction. Our investment in the PicoStar® is one of the ways we continue to deliver the best treatment experience to our clients. We’re constantly letting their needs guide how we run our business, such as less painful treatments and faster tattoo removal results. We couldn’t be more excited to bring this advanced picosecond technology to Easton.”

The PicoStar® laser combines quality and technology and is the most advanced picosecond laser for treating unwanted tattoos, permanent makeup, and more. The PicoStar® produces high energy at a pulse duration of up to 400 picoseconds. Thanks to the ultra-short pulses, tattoo particles are fragmented into much smaller particles than a nano laser, ensuring gentler treatment and faster removal of ink pigment through the lymphatic system. The PicoStar® uses a uniform beam profile, resulting in less pain and optimum treatment area coverage.

“Precision Laser is the epitome of success,” said Opal Taskila, Astanza Director of Inside Sales. “Each decision they’ve made has always started with a concern for their customers and want to do right by them. Their addition of the PicoStar® is further proof of their dedication to client success. We are so thrilled to partner with them again and can’t wait for the greater Easton tattoo removal market to experience the power of the PicoStar®.”

About Precision Laser

Precision Laser is a family-owned aesthetic laser practice in Easton, PA, founded in 2019. Their services include laser hair removal, laser tattoo removal, vascular lesion removal, pigmented lesion removal, acne treatment, and more. Their licensed experts use cutting-edge technology and safe laser protocols to deliver the best skin results throughout Easton, New Jersey, and the greater Lehigh Valley area.

Precision Laser provides free consultations, affordable pricing, and financing to make laser treatments accessible to everyone. To learn more about their services or book an appointment, visit https://precisionlaserspecialists.com/, call (484) 306-0089, or follow them on Instagram and Facebook. Precision Laser is located at 42 S 3rd Street, Easton, PA 18042.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to delivering cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar®, PicoStar®, and DermaBlate systems, Astanza offers an unbeatable partnership through The Astanza Experience, which is made of the Business Builder System, 3-Business Day Service Guarantee, and Lifetime Training and Support. Together, these components give Astanza clients a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services to achieve success in this growing field. Astanza is an award-winning company that has received several accolades from leading industry organizations, including MyFaceMyBody and Aesthetic Everything. They are also certified as a Great Place to Work and ranked #47 on Fortune’s 2022 Best Places to Work in TexasTM and #49 on Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Health CareTM.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit https://astanzalaser.com/. Connect with Astanza on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.