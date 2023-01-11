IBN Recaps 2022 Milestones

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- -- via InvestorWire -- IBN , a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, today announces a recap of its milestones in 2022.

Emerging in the communications arena with its first financial brand in 2006, IBN has recorded sustained and transformative growth. Today, IBN boasts a Dynamic Brand Portfolio of 50+ brands with a collective social media audience that includes millions of followers . IBN’s proven track record serving 500+ client partners highlights its unparalleled value proposition for both public and private companies, bolstered by its expansive network of 5,000+ syndication partners .

Throughout 2022, IBN continued expansion of its audiences and syndication network while helping a growing list of client partners navigate lingering market turbulence stemming from the pandemic.

Key milestones include:

Covered 150+ Events – IBN covers and attends numerous events each year, engaging with the investment community and creating visibility for its client partners. Last year, IBN surpassed 150+ events covered, further highlighting the company’s commitment to providing additional reach to both public and private companies participating in these shows.

– IBN covers and attends numerous each year, engaging with the investment community and creating visibility for its client partners. Last year, IBN surpassed 150+ events covered, further highlighting the company’s commitment to providing additional reach to both public and private companies participating in these shows. Initiated Collaboration with Upstream – IBN has launched a joint initiative with Upstream , a revolutionary exchange and trading app for digital securities, creating a strategic alliance aimed at raising visibility of issuers on a global basis.

– IBN has launched a joint initiative with , a revolutionary exchange and trading app for digital securities, creating a strategic alliance aimed at raising visibility of issuers on a global basis. Introduction of the Circles of Champions – IBN’s newest brand, Circles of Champions showcases multiple publicly traded companies that exemplify the impact of IBN’s Dynamic Brand Portfolio. These well-run companies are solidifying themselves as market leaders by leveraging the power of IBN.

– IBN’s newest brand, showcases multiple publicly traded companies that exemplify the impact of IBN’s Dynamic Brand Portfolio. These well-run companies are solidifying themselves as market leaders by leveraging the power of IBN. Launch of IBN VR – IBN always has an eye toward the next big thing. With the launch of IBN VR , the company is working to “open up” new experiences for investors, issuers and event partners.

– IBN always has an eye toward the next big thing. With the launch of , the company is working to “open up” new experiences for investors, issuers and event partners. Introduction of Investor Relations Plus (+) – IBN now offers a customized IR solution designed to support both issuers and IR professionals. From maintaining communication with third-party IR and PR firms to managing press release and media roadmaps, this new solution enables a full array of traditional investor relations services to complement the work of others.

– IBN now offers designed to support both issuers and IR professionals. From maintaining communication with third-party IR and PR firms to managing press release and media roadmaps, this new solution enables a full array of traditional investor relations services to complement the work of others. 100+ Client Partners Under Coverage - Ongoing renewals, additional investor-oriented brands and growing audiences fueled continued growth as IBN heads to the 200+ milestone.

“The financial markets certainly saw some turbulence in 2022, but IBN has continued to adapt to meet the unique needs of companies operating in this environment,” stated Chris Johnson, IBN’s Director of Client Solutions. “Through the introduction of multiple solutions, IBN has again greatly expanded on its ability to guide its client partners toward their goals while effectively communicating progress with the investment community.”

“For 17+ years, IBN has consistently demonstrated its ability to evolve with the tides of the financial markets,” added Jonathan Keim, IBN’s Director of Communications. “Initiatives such as IBN’s collaboration with next-gen exchange Upstream and the launch of IBN VR show that our team remains committed to staying on the cutting edge of corporate communications. As investors turn to new channels for research and news, IBN will blend new strategies with proven practices to best meet the needs of its growing list of client partners.”

To learn more about IBN's 17+ year history, scroll through the visual timeline: https://IBN.fm/TimeLine

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 17+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP) , IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions ; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

