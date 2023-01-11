Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,514 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 334,983 in the last 365 days.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA Response for Dehydrated Alcohol Injection

/EIN News/ -- -- Product previously granted orphan drug designation for methanol poisoning --
-- Application assigned a PDUFA date of June 27, 2023 --

DEER PARK, Ill., Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eton Pharmaceuticals (“Eton” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: ETON), an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for review the Company’s New Drug Application (NDA) response for dehydrated alcohol injection for the proposed indication of methanol poisoning. The FDA has assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of June 27, 2023.

“We are excited to be one step closer to bringing this much needed product to patients and we have begun working with our commercial partner to prepare for a potential near-term launch,” said Sean Brynjelsen, CEO of Eton Pharmaceuticals.

Eton’s application has previously been granted orphan drug designation for the indication of methanol poisoning and if approved, the Company expects the FDA to grant the application seven years of orphan drug exclusivity. Based on IQVIA data, trailing twelve month sales for dehydrated alcohol injection were $74 million.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals
Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases. The Company currently has three FDA approved products in ALKINDI SPRINKLE®, Carglumic Acid tablets, and Betaine Anhydrous for oral solution, and three late-stage pipeline candidates under development with dehydrated alcohol injection, ZENEO® hydrocortisone autoinjector, and ET-400. In addition, the Company receives royalties on three FDA-approved products and is entitled to receive milestone payments on other products. For more information, please visit our website at www.etonpharma.com.

Investor Relations:
Lisa M. Wilson, In-Site Communications, Inc.
T: 212-452-2793
E: lwilson@insitecony.com

Source: Eton Pharmaceuticals


Primary Logo

You just read:

Eton Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA Response for Dehydrated Alcohol Injection

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.