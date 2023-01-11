OTC Markets Group Welcomes Empress Royalty Corp. to OTCQX

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Empress Royalty Corp. (TSX-V: EMPR; OTCQX: EMPYF), a global royalty and streaming creation company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Empress Royalty Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.



Empress Royalty Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “EMPYF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

“Commencing trading on OTCQX is an important step for Empress which allows a greater number of US investors the opportunity to invest in our Company,” stated Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President of Empress Royalty. “Enhancing company visibility, growing market presence, increasing share liquidity, and improving access to capital are key business goals that we have successfully achieved and will be further supported by trading on OTCQX. Empress is focused on delivering shareholder value and we look forward to offering new US investors, the opportunity to strategically invest in gold and silver.”

About Empress Royalty Corp.

Empress is a global royalty and streaming creation company providing investors with a diversified portfolio of 17 gold and silver investments. Empress is actively financing mining companies with development and production stage projects who require additional non-dilutive capital. The Company has strategic partnerships with Endeavour Financial and Terra Capital which allow Empress to not only access global investment opportunities but also bring unique mining finance expertise, deal structuring and access to capital markets. Empress is focused on executing its strategy of becoming a leading financier to the junior mining industry while creating significant value for its shareholders.

Empress Royalty Contact:

To learn more about Empress Royalty, visit www.empressroyalty.com or contact Kaitlin Taylor, VP Investor Relations, by phone at 604.331.2080 or email info@empressroyalty.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com