Energage Names Mediaocean a Winner of The 2023 Top Workplaces USA Award

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mediaocean , the mission-critical platform for omnichannel advertising, today announced it has earned the 2023 Top Workplaces USA award, issued by Energage , a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand Top Workplaces. Several components of Mediaocean’s workplace culture and an array of programs were taken into consideration for this achievement, which recognizes the company for its commitment to strategic innovation and continually embracing change.



The company continues to expand and invest in its culture, spearheading a number of diversity and inclusion initiatives under the “Belong at Mediaocean” umbrella, including establishing a Diversity Career Circle to promote cultural awareness as a community and hosting events such as Allyship In Action.

"We are truly honored to have earned the Top Workplaces USA award," said Nicole Brown, SVP People & Culture at Mediaocean. “We strive to create an environment in which our employees feel the safety and structure needed for fulfillment in their lives, and offer opportunities to get involved with any number of learning and development programs, affinity groups, global philanthropy efforts, and cultural programs at large. It’s gratifying to see our commitment to culture reflected in external recognition, and we hope to continue to set the pace for other industry leaders.”

The Top Workplaces program has a 15-year history of surveying more than 20 million employees and recognizing the top organizations across 60 markets for regional Top Workplaces awards. Specifically, Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great cultures. Over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces USA survey. Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey, issued by Energage. Mediaocean touts programs such as its learning and development program, affinity groups, global philanthropy efforts, and cultural program.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

This award comes on the heels of several other notable recognitions for Mediaocean including a spot on 2022 Top 50 Programmatic Power Players List , 2022 Gartner® Peer Insights™ ‘Voice of the Customer’’ Ad Tech report with the Customers Choice distinction, as well as the G2 Cross-Channel Advertising Leader for Fall 2022 .

