Cosmetic Dentistry Market Is Anticipated To Register Around 6% CAGR From 2023-2033

cosmetic dentistry market Size 2023

The global cosmetic dentistry market was valued at USD 22,174 million in 2021. This market is expected to grow at a CAGR, of 6% between 2023-2033.

The key drivers of market growth are the rising awareness of health and aesthetics among the general population. Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market. The report includes a detailed analysis of key segments, market drivers, restraints, competitive environment, and other factors that play a significant role in the market.

Market Trends:

Growing demand is for 3D Dentistry and Minimally Invasive Treatments.

Three-dimensional (3D printing) is a novel manufacturing technique that has been adopted in cosmetic dentistry. 3D printing is a process where a computer program uses a computer program to place thin layers of material (e.g., powdered stainless and plastic) until the object is constructed. 3D printing can be used to customize 3D-printed dentures and teeth. By scanning a tooth's shape and dimension, this technology allows you to make a precise copy of it from different materials.

3D printers have revolutionized cosmetic dentistry by making it easier to produce custom aligners and tooth replacements. They also make it much cheaper and less time-consuming to create crowns, veneers, and crowns. In addition, digital dentistry solutions are enabling continuous research to develop new materials that can be stronger, more resilient, and with a higher aesthetic value than the traditional ones. Artificial intelligence and robotics are becoming more popular in dentistry. Robotics for aesthetic dentistry will continue to drive the market.

Market Drivers

Technology advances in cosmetic dentistry to boost the market

Advanced materials are being used to create dental restorations that look more natural. There has been a transformation in the industry from traditional materials to advanced materials such as dental cement and bonding agents. Advanced technologies such as 3D printing, CAD/CAM technology, robotics, and other dental tools are also helping to boost the market's growth. The market for cosmetic dentistry is also growing because of the investment made by dental technology companies in products that use minimally invasive tools and techniques, such as lasers.

While the industry is still early in its adoption of these technologies, penetration rates will continue rising as more dentists opt to join existing practices or expand their current ones. According to a 2012 study published in the National Journal of Maxillofacial Surgery, lasers can be used in many areas of dentistry including growth modulation, caries prevention, and diagnosis, as well as restoration removal and curing, bleaching, and wound healing. In the near future, lasers are expected to increase demand in esthetic dentistry.

Key Market Segments:

By Product

Dental Implants

Dental Systems & Equipment

Orthodontic Braces

Dental Crowns & Bridges

Other Products

By End-User

Dental laboratories

Dental Hospitals & Clinics

Other End-Users

Маrkеt Кеу Рlауеrѕ:

Danaher Corporation

Biolase Inc.

Dentsply International Inc.

Align Technology Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holding Inc.

The 3M Company

Sirona Dental Systems Inc.

Institut Straumann AG

The Market is Increasingly Important to Aesthetics, and Lifestyle Changes

The growth in disposable income, as well as the willingness to pay more for cosmetic procedures, has created opportunities for aesthetic dental solutions. In addition, cosmetic dentistry is gaining popularity, people are more willing to have their teeth done quickly, and there is a growing demand for beautiful smiles.

The market has grown to accept cosmetic dentistry's preventive and restorative solutions over the years. The increasing number of cosmetic procedures is mostly due to the positive experiences of others in cosmetic dentistry. According to the Department of Health & Human Services Australia 2015 cosmetic dentistry can make significant improvements to your smile and teeth. It is also one of the most popular procedures.

Market Restraint

Market restriction caused by inadequate compensation for cosmetic dentistry

Because cosmetic procedures can be very expensive, and not considered vital by insurance companies and government agencies, compensation is not easily available for them. Highly-expensive investments are required for technologically superior equipment.

These large investments are not covered by insurance companies, which is further hindering this sector's growth. Because of this, patients must pay for a large portion of cosmetic procedures out of pocket. This limited reimbursement means that dental treatment is heavily dependent on the ability of patients to afford it. This is a significant limitation to the market's growth.

COVID-19 has a negative impact on the economies of leading regions, which can hinder market growth in the short term

At the beginning of 2020, the spread of COVID-19 disease was evident in about 150 countries. It has been declared a pandemic by the United Nations Health Organization. Global lockdowns have caused disruptions in the supply chain, as well as local markets, which has had a negative impact on the global economy. Pandemics like these often cause an economic recession.

This can be explained by the effects of cosmetic procedures being performed in the most affected areas. American Dental Association reports that 76% of dentists are closed for emergencies and 19% are not accepting new patients. Approximately 5% of the remaining dental offices are still open and seeing patients. The market expansion will be limited by a temporary decline in procedure volume until early 2021.

